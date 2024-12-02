Spilling the tea with compliance introduction - video interview with Payoneer

Jani Gode is CCO for Payoneer, a global payments firm, and is a well regarded Industry Leader within the Payments Industry. She is responsible for managing Payoneer's global risk and compliance program. Jani holds CAMS and CFCS certifications. Prior to taking the CCO role, Jani was VP of Enterprise Risk at Payoneer.

Micheal Sheehy is the Deputy Chief Compliance Officer at Payoneer. He is an executive compliance operations leader with 10+ years of expertise in all aspects of payments and financial compliance to include Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Terrorist Financing (AML/CTF), online/mobile payments, data and consumer protection, and security within the United States, Europe, and APAC.

About Payoneer

Payoneer’s mission is to empower businesses to go beyond – beyond borders, limits and expectations. In today’s digital world, Payoneer enables any business of any size from anywhere to access new economic opportunities by making it possible to transact as easily globally as they do locally. Payoneer’s digital platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services and risk management. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google and Upwork, Payoneer makes global commerce easy and secure. Founded in 2005, Payoneer is profitable and has a team based all around the world.