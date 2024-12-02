Singapore, the garden of innovation – exclusive interview with Varun Mittal

What led to Singapore turning into such an attractive hub for the banking and fintech industry and what unique opportunities can be found here, in the context of further developments in Open Banking in Asia?

Singapore has what we call ‘kiasu’, meaning ‘fear of missing out’. Singaporeans want to recheck everything and be very cautious about not making any mistakes. But we have turned this ‘fear’ into a strength because, in a regulated industry, that ‘fear’ is a positive. Unlike social media apps, where an error leads to a reset, when it comes to fintech regulation you can’t just make a mistake. The acceptance of the law (or the rules) process is very important.

Singapore has been a trading hub for hundreds of years and, since with trading comes financial services, Singapore has always had a role in financial services and strong local banking and insurance capabilities. A key element behind Singapore becoming a ‘fintech nation’ was resilience. Previous financial crises saw banks in many other parts of the world struggling with challenges, while banks in Asia generally remained very strong. While the banks experienced a bit of heat because of international exposure, the domestic markets didn’t get hit as much. We didn’t experience a ‘supreme’ crisis where we had people freaking out about mortgages.

Also, there was a massive push towards digitisation, which created a need for B2B fintechs. On the consumer front, as everything moved towards mobile, consumers experienced a generation jump and adopted mobile financial services, and for a large section of consumers, it was the first time when they accessed financial services in general. The digitisation of financial services created a huge impact.

During the last 5-6 years in Singapore, we saw some things influenced by destiny, others by effort. As an example of ‘destiny’, in Singapore ‘mas’ means ‘gold’ and Singapore’s super-regulator, dealing with banking, insurance, wealth and even currency printing, is MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). MAS regulates everything to do with financial services – we don’t have multiple agencies dealing with regulation, everything happens in one place. Also, the laws are homogenised, unlike in some other places where, for example, you have digital KYC for banking and a different kind for insurance. With MAS, we don’t have this problem.

We already know that the pandemic led to swift changes and quick need of adapting to a completely new environment for the entire planet. What negatives had to be overcome by fintechs in your region and what approaches were taken to not only survive but thrive in this new context?

The good part was the pandemic boosted consumer adoption of digital financial services and fintech in a way you couldn’t have imagined or predicted. The not so good part was that fintechs had to figure out an operating model for operating in multiple markets. They had to find a way to engage with clients that were overseas.

Your book Singapore: The Fintech Nation follows the journey that took Singapore to its current leading status in the industry. You talk about the nation becoming obsessed with excellence, implementing ‘Singanomics’ and a ‘Garden Innovation’ as an organised way of developing ideas. Could you expand a bit on this and let us know what makes ‘Singanomics’ stand out and how does it allow fintechs to prosper?

My book covers the three pillars that stand behind Singapore’s progress:

RFFL (Right First, Fast Later) – Every time there was a new thing to be done, Singapore said ‘it’s okay if it takes some time as long as we do it the right way’. So, by the time Singapore was working on payment regulation for wallets, the world already had all kinds of cryptocurrency tokens. Singapore said, we’ll make one super law and the payment regulation will cover wallets, loyalty tokens, payment tokens, remittances, B2B payments, consumer to merchant payments, and merchant acquirer payments.

When we work on something in Singapore, we design it to last at least 10-20 years. Of course, you can change it if needed but we try to avoid making multiple laws, as this creates problems for everybody involved since payment companies must deal with multiple regulations. One customisable super law works best and that’s why we call ours the ‘swiss army knife’ of payment laws.

Another key point is that Singapore is a small nation. It’s different when you only have to regulate 5 million people versus 100 million.