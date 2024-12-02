The key points of the discusssion:

Where do we stand on the journey/readiness to ISO 20022?

As more financial institutions begin to send and receive ISO 20022-enabled payments, what will this mean for consumers and businesses?

What does the introduction of ISO 20022 in the cross-border space mean for high-value payments?

What are the business opportunities for financial institutions enabled by ISO 20022?

When you think about the future of payments, what are you most excited about?

About Stephen Lindsay

Stephen Lindsay joined SWIFT in 2007 and currently leads the business stream evolving Swift’s strategic platform to enable instant and frictionless cross-border transactions. Previously Stephen ran the Standards team at Swift, responsible for the development, maintenance and adoption of key financial industry standards including ISO 20022. Prior to Swift, Stephen spent 17 years as a technical architect and product manager for a financial software vendor, specializing in the design and implementation of payments and integration software for an international market.







About Swift

Swift is a global member owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Belgium, Swift’s international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure. Swift’s global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.