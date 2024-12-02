Rethinking SME lending across Europe — Interview with Teylor

Patrick, could you start by telling us about Teylor and your journey as an entrepreneur?

Teylor is one of Europe`s leading digital platforms for SME financing. Headquartered in Zurich, we also operate local branches in Germany, Poland, and other key markets across Europe. We combine private debt capital with proprietary technology to deliver fast and transparent financing to small and medium-sized enterprises.

We are not “just” a lender. Through our software arm, Teylor Technologies, we also support banks and financial institutions like the LBBW in digitising their credit processes — automating workflows, reducing costs, and drastically shortening time-to-payout.

While I founded Teylor in 2018, my entrepreneurial mindset behind it was shaped much earlier — during my time as a military observer for the Swiss army abroad.

There, I learned principles that still guide me as a founder today: focus relentlessly on results, put ego aside, stay disciplined, and remain resilient in the face of setbacks. Later, as a student, I founded and successfully exited my first startup.

After completing my university studies, I worked across traditional financial institutions and fintech startups. Everywhere I went, I saw the same problem: SMEs were underserved by slow, bureaucratic lending systems.

That realisation, combined with the lessons I had internalised early on, motivated me to build Teylor: a platform designed to make SME financing faster, simpler, and more transparent.

Since then, we have come a long way. In the past year alone, we completed two major acquisitions and grew our revenue more than fivefold.



What pain points are you solving for SMEs — and how are you different?

SMEs are the backbone of Europe’s economy. In Germany alone, they account for over 99% of all companies. Yet traditional lenders often treat them as an afterthought. Loan applications can drag on for weeks. The paperwork is endless. And if the loan amount is too small, it is often not worth it for most banks.

At Teylor, we solved this problem through digital processes and automation. An SME can apply online in minutes and immediately receive a financing offer. Our technology handles onboarding, credit scoring, and administration automatically without mountains of paperwork or opaque decision-making.

As a result, SMEs get fast, clear access to growth capital. Banks and lenders reduce costs and improve client satisfaction. And Europe’s SME economy gets the support it deserves.





You recently acquired parts of Grenke’s factoring business. What’s the strategic story behind that move?

It’s a significant step forward for us.

In April 2025, we signed an agreement to acquire major parts of Grenke’s factoring operations. Grenke’s factoring units in Germany, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Hungary, Italy, and Portugal together moved about EUR 1 billion in annual volume last year. The acquisition of the German and Hungarian entities is still subject to regulatory approval, but it is nonetheless a huge milestone for us.

This acquisition strengthens our European footprint, diversifies our product offering, and brings us closer to our goal: building a strong European platform for SME finance.

It also fits into our broader M&A strategy: After acquiring Creditshelf in 2024, we are combining lending, technology, and private debt capital in one integrated ecosystem. Expanding in Europe and building out our factoring offering was a logical next step. Now we have our eyes set on the next target. Strategic fit always comes first: we only acquire businesses we deeply understand and that align with our business model, risk appetite, and culture.





What are the biggest shifts you're seeing in European SME lending right now?

We are not just seeing a cycle — we are witnessing a structural shift. SMEs today expect easier and faster access to credit, and they are no longer willing to accept outdated processes.

Besides my role at Teylor, I also serve on the Board of the Digital Lending Association, and across both B2B and B2C lending, the message is clear: digital business models are increasingly becoming the standard, not the exception.

At the same time, traditional banks are tightening credit standards. SMEs, faced with slower processes and higher rejection rates, are actively looking for alternatives. According to the OECD, 65% of SMEs who eventually turned to alternative financing had first approached a traditional bank — and turned away because of slow decision-making, too much red tape, or too tight credit standards.

That tells you everything about the gap that still needs to be closed.

Fortunately, the infrastructure is evolving. Open banking frameworks are coming alive across Europe, enabling real-time access to financial data. That means faster credit decisions, better risk assessments — and ultimately, better terms for SMEs.

The numbers make it clear: the European alternative lending market is expected to grow nearly 17-fold by 2027, reaching EUR 78 billion. In short: Platforms like Teylor are no longer "alternatives." We are becoming a primary partner for Europe’s next generation of businesses.





Regulation is changing fast. How are you navigating the new environment?

Regulation is essential for building trust — but it also comes with challenges, especially for fintechs aiming to grow across Europe. Unlike in the US, we still don't have a single capital market in Europe, and the regulatory landscape remains fragmented. That makes scaling more complex and costly.

That said, the direction is positive. Frameworks like AIFMD and similar laws make our lives easier, not harder. It’s critical that regulation stays innovation-friendly — otherwise, we risk slowing down the very progress it aims to protect.

At Teylor, we embrace this reality. We’ve built our platform to be resilient, compliant, and adaptable from day one, so that we can lead the next chapter of SME financing in Europe, responsibly, sustainably, and at scale.

About Patrick Stäuble

Patrick Stäuble is the founder and CEO of Teylor, a Zurich-based fintech transforming SME financing across Europe. With a background in economics, military service, and fintech startups, he brings deep insight into the intersection of finance and technology. In 2024, he was appointed to the board of the Digital Lending Association.









About Teylor