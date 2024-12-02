Open Banking: transforming lending, payments, and financial support

Open Banking has transformed financial services, providing customers and businesses with innovative ways to manage money, access credit, and perform transactions.

FinTech Scotland published the first Fintech research & Innovation Roadmap in the UK back in 2022 where Open Finance was highlighted as one of the four priorities for the UK.

In order to progress the Open Banking and Open Finance agenda in the UK, Stephen Ingledew, Chair of FinTech Scotland, joined the board of the Centre for Finance, Innovation, and Technology (CFIT), the organisation driving impactful change and shaping Open Finance developments across the UK. CFIT published its Open Finance Blueprint earlier this year.





What major use cases for Open Banking do you see as most impactful currently?

In recent years we’ve seen Open Banking moving beyond Personal Financial Management platforms (PFMs). Whilst very useful to help people understand and manage their money, it was only a narrow use case and more has been done.

One of the major advances has been around lending both for individuals and businesses. Banks have been lending money based on sometimes wrong, incomplete or out of date data for years. With Open Banking not only can they access real-time data, but they can also understand credit worthiness based on new models developed by innovative fintech firms.

For example, CFIT’s pilot with HSBC UK shows that data access improves lending decisions, potentially increasing financial support for SMEs. Insights into cash flow and transaction history give lenders the opportunity to move to faster and make more informed decisions. Scottish fintech Atto is a great example of fintech enabling better lending decisions.

Another great use case has been the development of tailored support around financial guidance. Scottish fintech InBest has developed a benefits calculator now used by companies such as NatWest, allowing people to access billions of unclaimed benefits.

Finally, Open Banking has revolutionised the convoluted world of payment. Companies like Modulr can streamline payment thanks to account-to-account payments powered by Open Banking, hence reducing costs.





How would you assess merchants’ current readiness to adopt Open Banking payments?

It is fair to say that it varies. Ecommerce and digital service providers were early adopters, potentially benefiting from having more tech-savvy customers when traditional retailers and SMEs may still be cautious of integration costs and complexities.





In your opinion, what will drive faster growth for Open Banking payments?

At FinTech Scotland we believe that adoption will happen by providing both merchants and customers more and better use cases. Educating is hard, but showcasing benefits and making people’s life easier, friction-free, and more cost-effective might drive faster change.

We need to focus on the benefits, not the technology.





In which sectors do you anticipate the next wave of merchant adoption for Open Banking payments?

The next wave of Open Banking adoption can be linked to the development of embedded payments in sectors such retail, utilities, and travel. These industries are looking to streamline payments, reduce transaction costs and widen revenue streams. Retailers, for instance, can enhance customer experience by offering direct payment options, while utility companies can simplify recurring payments.





How do you envision Open Banking addressing the challenges of traditional B2B cross-border payments?

On paper, Open Banking can address traditional cross-border payment challenges for B2B transactions as it enables real-time transactions, direct account-to-account transfers, reduce fees and better payment tracking.

However, it is still early days and whilst most countries are developing their own Open Banking framework it is crucial that standards are put in place and implemented around the globe to enable innovation and the development of new fintech solutions to create better outcomes for all around the world.

About Mickael Paris