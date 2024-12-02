Each year, this event facilitates valuable connections, provides essential tools and knowledge, and grants access to cutting-edge innovations. In June 2023, we had the privilege of meeting Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20, in Amsterdam.

She enlightened us on the exciting happenings at this premier fintech show. With an impressive attendance of over 8,000 individuals and the participation of 2,300 companies, Money20/20 is the global hub for both established leaders and emerging challengers in the field. This event brings together tech giants and fast-growing startups alike, uniting key players in the world of finance to access vital knowledge, stay informed on industry trends, gain expert insights, and explore groundbreaking ideas.

These connections serve to prepare attendees for the future of the money ecosystem. Tracey Davies delved into how recent developments, such as the recession, the war in Ukraine, and the advancements in generative AI, have influenced the fintech landscape. Furthermore, she revealed the exciting new features that distinguish this year's edition from the previous one and highlighted upcoming opportunities to connect with the Money20/20 team throughout the year, ensuring that individuals stay at the forefront of fintech advancements.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a captivating experience!

About Tracey Davies

I'm the President of Money20/20 and have been with Ascential since 2008. Before Money20/20 I was the MD of Retail Week. I am a passionate campaigner for the progression of women into more senior roles and founded Rise Up in 2018 to champion diversity in financial services. I am one of Fintech magazines' Top 100 women in Fintech. Outside work, one of my life's missions is to speak Italian - still very much a work in progress.

About Money 20/20 Europe

Money20/20 Europe is home to the industry’s boldest and brightest new voices - where the money ecosystem comes together to shape what’s next for the industry. Every year, Money20/20 provides connections, tools, knowledge and access to the innovations of the future.



