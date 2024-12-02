



As Vinícius Vieira mentioned, the transition from Bexs to Ebury Bank has had a significant impact on Bexs in terms of its operations, market positioning, and growth prospects. While the acquisition is still pending approval from the Brazilian Central Bank, it represents a valuable opportunity for Bexs to establish itself as a global brand and leverage the strength of Ebury's market positioning.

Looking ahead, the acquisition by Ebury sets the stage for anticipated future developments and strategic directions for Bexs. By aligning with Ebury's global strategy, Bexs can further expand its offerings and market presence. The collaboration allows Bexs to tap into Ebury's expertise, resources, and established market channels, which can fuel Bexs' growth trajectory in the long term.





About Vinícius Vieira

With over 10 years of experience with Global Payments and FX, his fields of expertise include innovation in digital banking and global payments, cross-border trade in Latin America, crypto, and blockchain technologies. At Bexs, his main challenge is leading commercial growth by applying innovation in financial technology to enable financial interaction between global markets and Latin America.