ISO 20022: benefits through the corporate lens

The payments industry globally is moving to ISO 20022. How long do you think this is going to take?

Edward Ireland (EI): There are different Market Infrastructure timelines and approaches. Whilst most financial institutions are moving in November 2022, local specifics need to be taken into consideration. For instance, the Bank of England (BoE) has announced that they will go live with ISO 20022 later in April 2023. Presently, there are 3 approaches – hard cut-over (European Central Bank), co-existence period (SWIFT), or like-for-like (MAS Electronic Payment System). All of them are moving towards only leveraging their full data in the ISO 20022 standard alone in the near future.

The feedback on bank adoption is that rates are slow. Besides those Market Infrastructures with a hard cut-over and defined project milestones to hit (RITS, ECB Target2), we have seen slow take-up and tendencies to lean towards a phased adoption where possible. This is particularly prevalent in markets that are less familiar with ISO 20022 such as the UK. Whereas, in markets that have had ISO 20022 in place for some time, such as Switzerland (SIC 5), adoption is more proactive. It is our view that this proactive approach is more efficient over the life of the project and makes for a stronger business case by capturing benefits earlier and shortening the project timeline and workload.

There is a mix of Strategic and Tactical approaches. Strategic is to go to ISO 20022 Native. Tactical is to try to leverage co-existence and like-for-like data, for Market Ready

In November, we will see the start of the 3-year SWIFT MT-MX migration. What do you see as the main benefits of this change for the corporate community?

Mark Sutton (MS): I think it’s important to set the scene for this question. Firstly, and most importantly, the current MT-MX migration is focused on the interbank space as opposed to the corporate-to-bank space. The second important point is that this SWIFT transformation will be based on a more recent version of the XML message set – specifically from the 2019 ISO annual maintenance release. So, in terms of corporate benefits, we need to look at what is going to be different about the current processing of these MT101 corporate pass-through messages. These messages are typically used for liquidity purposes to de-fund a bank account or to avoid the use of a core partner bank sending a payment request to a non-core partner bank to remove the time and cost of integration.

Today, you can only send individual MT101 payment messages to support these flows. However, despite the richness and comprehensive structure of the XML payment message, you will still be only limited to single payment requests.

Currently, you are limited to 140 characters of payment details in the MT101 message and again, despite the richness of structured data that potentially could be provided, the base SWIFT proposition, during the co-existence period, is just 140 characters of unstructured data. However, there is some good news. The CBPR+ guidelines have now included that up to 9,000 characters can be supported in the structured remittance block of the version 9 message – but this will be subject to a bilateral agreement during the coexistence period. Given the increasing importance of data, this could be a real benefit and I suspect this could become table stakes in the future as more structured information will help the beneficiary automate their cash application process and reduce the associated manual Account Payable enquiries.

Additionally, whilst many of The Payper’s readers will be familiar with the fact that XML messaging supports local language characters today, the CBPR+ guidelines largely limit the character set, during coexistence, to the same MT-based Latin character set. A decision to explain the character set will only occur once the coexistence period is finished.

On a broader implementation level, probably the most important concern is the mandated use of the structured address, but we will address that ‘hot topic’ later.

So, to summarise, the initial SWIFT MT-MX migration appears to offer limited benefits to the end customer at this stage. The main advantages will come with the future corporate adoption of the XML version 9 payment message and when the coexistence period is finished. At this point, I can imagine a few readers will be thinking: ‘I am currently using the XML version 3…and we are now up to Version 9’. Not quite, at an industry level, we are now awaiting the release of version 13 and yes, in 2023 we will have version 13 of the XML payment message. However, focusing on the anticipated industry option of version 9, this offers additional functionality based on the evolution of the clearing systems over the past 10 years. It supports the Legal Entity Identifier, Proxy, or Tokenisation which is required by the faster payment schemes as well as the UETR (Unique End-to-End Transaction Reference) that is used as part of the SWIFT GPI initiative for payment tracking purposes.

I am not a direct participant in any scheme – I clear through a bank. At what stage should I get involved?

MS: First, you should speak directly with your bank and really understand their timelines. When will they introduce the changes? What is their adoption approach and when would they like/need to be receiving and sending messages to you? These questions should be answered across different areas – instructions, reporting, exceptions, and investigations.

There are different drivers for further change, such as a structured address, the use of LEIs and Purpose Codes, extended remittance information, and party identification. You should look carefully at these requirements from local markets and be clear when you will need to use them and what benefits you can derive from them.

The timelines for the adoption of these changes are incremental, MI-driven, and increasingly business value-led. There is a growing trend to look at Payments processing as Transaction processing and to leverage the additional data this provides. All this will inevitably result in better services.

What are my options, when considering how and when to adopt the latest supported version of ISO 20022?

MS: There are 3 key points to consider: