Instant payments and the evolution of counter-fraud strategies

Oana Ifrim
11 Mar 2024 / 5 Min Read
The year 2023 has seen several significant developments in the field of fraud and financial crime, such as:
These three social-engineering fraud types collectively accounted for 40% of reported fraud cases.
When assessing financial damage, a slightly different picture emerges. The top three fraud types causing client financial damage were:
Together, these three types constituted two-thirds of the total client damage.
3. Faster Payments: The real-time payments scene has kept changing, driven by the incorporation of payments products into almost any kind of customer experience.
As we look forward to 2024, I think we will witness a faster pace of the trends mentioned above. Moreover, we will see more regulations, which means financial institutions have to be flexible to adapt to the changing compliance demands. To get ready, financial institutions should focus on technology spending, encourage cross-sector cooperation, and keep up with emerging risks.
The financial world has changed dramatically with the advent of instant payments, but this also poses new challenges for preventing fraud. Instant payments are done in seconds and cannot be reversed (PSD2), so they can only be stopped as they happen.
Not only that, but the number of transactions is also rising, which means fraud detection systems have to be able to cope with that.
It is also harder to check if a customer is who they say they are, because of the short time window and the use of sophisticated technologies like deepfakes.
Developing real-time analytics is very complex. Some key challenges are:
We are a financial institution that communicates regularly with regulators and urges them to foster data sharing frameworks, set standards, and reward cooperation.
Cooperation is essential in the fight against fraud in the financial sector. By exchanging information about the (new) methods and actors of fraud, we can support each other, as all banks share the same objective.
As we said before, cross-industry cooperation is vital, as banks partner with telecommunication companies, retailers, and technology providers. Shared insights can improve risk evaluation and quicker fraud detection.
We, as banks, need to help our customers defend themselves as much as they can. Rabobank offers secure products, and we do our part to ensure our customer’s safety where they can’t. We actively appeal to relevant parties to play their part in preventing fraud.
About Anton Jan Cozijnsen
With 25 years of experience in Rabobank, Anton Jan Cozijnsen is an experienced leader in banking who studied applied mathematics. He has achieved tangible results in fighting banking fraud and is currently working with his teams on next-gen fraud detection.
About Rabobank
Rabobank is a cooperative bank. Together with our stakeholders, we have been dedicated to creating a future-proof society and tackling major societal challenges for 125 years. In the Netherlands, we serve 8.3M retail and 0.8M corporate customers, globally we focus on the food and agriculture sector.
