What is the main theme of FIBE 2025 and how does it reflect the current state of the fintech industry?

FIBE is a Finance Festival, which combines Business and Lifestyle. And yes, that may sound a bit abstract, but before launching this new event in July 2023, we have actively researched the event landscape for the fintech and finance industry and realised: we need an event which brings together the entire finance world – not only focussing on specific key topics such as payment, transformative finance or banking, but involving all sides and players on the field. We bring them to one place: Berlin, the fintech hub in Germany and Europe and invite them to discuss, learn, and actually connect with each other – not only for 5 minutes and handing each other a business card, but going in depth and really setting the basis for a partnership. And for that, we need a setting and an atmosphere which does not scream ‘BUSINESS’ all the time but simply creates a good vibe in which you want to stay!

Could you share some insights into the keynote speakers and mention some must-watch panel discussions or sessions?

Of course – though I have to say, that I can only provide a glimpse into our programme while not even touching our list of partners, which you can meet on-site. So please check out our website.

As for my personal must-watch sessions and speakers, I would suggest the following:

Dan Schulman as former Paypal CEO right at the beginning of FIBE 2025 (09.04.2025, 09:40 am CET / Festival Stage) – and not only on the big stage, but for an ASMA session at our FIBE Späti as well.

The panel discussion ‘Europe's Super App – dream or reality?’ with Georg Hauer, and various international players from Egypt, Netherlands, Greece, and Austria as this topic is still a novum in Europe and might be a great opportunity for innovative and disruptive ideas 09.04.2025, 02:20 pm CET / Club Stage).

The 3x3=10 podcast session concerning one of the most discussed topics nowadays: FiDA: The Future of Finance – Collaboration Between Banks, FinTechs, and Insurers with Sarah Häger, Enable Banking and Nicola Breyer, Qwist (10.04.2025, 10:35 am CET / FIBE Podcast Cube).

Additionally, my favorite place of all at FIBE Berlin is – and probably will always be – the FIBE Späti. Here, young companies and topics that might not seem perfectly matched with finance find their stage. It’s more relaxed, on eye-level, and the perfect opportunity to actually meet people you normally only see on the big stage. By the way: Dan Schulman will be there as well for an ‘Ask me Anything’ session!

What are the biggest trends in fintech shaping the discussions at this year’s event?

Geopolitical shifts are currently reshaping fintech hubs in the US, Asia, and Europe, influencing regulatory landscapes, investment trends, and technology dependencies.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is transforming the industry, with great potential to increase productivity and foster innovation. Fintechs and banks at the forefront have the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage. Other fintech trends we will be discussing at FIBE 2025 include Embedded Finance, DeFi, super apps, and sustainability.

How are topics like Embedded Finance, AI in banking, and DeFi (decentralised finance) being addressed?

At FIBE, we have a range of formats covering key topics such as AI, Embedded Finance, and DeFi, including panel discussions, fireside chats, and live podcasts. Speakers from leading companies in the fintech ecosystem such as Klarna, bunq, Wise, N26, BIT Capital, UBS, ARK Invest, and many others will be on stage to discuss these trends.

Should we expect any groundbreaking fintech startups, product launches, or similar impact news at the event?

Around FIBE, we’ll see exciting product launches, partnerships, and funding rounds from some of the most dynamic players in fintech.

For example, Vivid Money, the financial platform for SMEs, will showcase its latest product launch, while Teylor, the SME lending fintech, will reveal an exciting new partnership and provide an update on its latest M&A deal – solidifying its position as Europe's leading SME lending player. Additionally, leading VC firms like Motive Ventures will share insights into their latest investments in the wealth tech space, highlighting key trends shaping the industry.

What role will policymakers and regulators play in this year’s discussions?

Policymakers and regulators will play a crucial role in the discussions at FIBE 2025, addressing regulatory requirements and compliance challenges. They will shed light on how new regulations, such as those related to the digital euro, operational resilience, Open Banking and AI, are impacting the fintech landscape. We will discuss regulatory issues such as DORA, FIDA, and the AI Act with speakers from the authorities (e.g. Anna Christmann, Burkhard Balz, and Angela Gröne, among others).

How do you see the future of fintech in Germany?

Key fintech hubs like Berlin attract investment and talent, making Germany a leader in digital finance and sustainability. Although we often hinder our own progress with a shortage of late-stage capital, restrictive regulations, and a mindset that can be resistant to change.

However, recent political developments and a growing awareness of the US’s bold shift toward innovation are driving momentum. These forces are helping to break down barriers, tackle key challenges, and unlock new opportunities for the fintech ecosystem. Consequently, Germany’s fintech future looks strong, driven by Embedded Finance, AI, digital payments, and ESG-focused solutions. Open Banking and automation are transforming financial services, while crypto and DeFi gain traction despite regulatory challenges. Collaboration between fintechs and traditional banks is increasing, fostering innovation. Stricter regulations, such as MiCA, will shape the industry, ensuring compliance while supporting growth.

What initiatives are in place to encourage meaningful networking and partnerships during the event?

FIBE understands the importance of networking, apart from 5 min conversations and sudden meetings at the coffee bar – and of course the event app.

We have created designated areas where networking is the absolute priority – such as the two-sided FIBE Tiergarten Meet & Green. On one side, you can book your networking table to meet potential partners and interesting people for in-depth conversations away from the main event hustle, yet still at the heart of it. And on the other side, we have designed an area in which different companies invite our guests to participate in curated networking sessions such as ‘Tel Aviv Meets Berlin’, ‘AI Financial Advisor’ and specially hosted marketing consulting sessions.

Apart from this, we have integrated a color scheme that allows everyone to immediatley recognise their networking partner’s field of expertise. This way, you can network with purpose and connect with the right people from the start.

How do you see Fintech Berlin evolving in the next 5 years?

In five years, I envision FIBE as the leading industry event in Europe. Not necessarily with an attendance of 10,000 people – because for us, quality always comes before quantity – but with a highly engaged and influential audience.

I want Europe to recognise FIBE as the place where professionals reconnect with old colleagues, much like a class reunion, while also welcoming fresh faces and emerging players in the industry. It should be the key platform where discussions about the financial world begin, evolve, and deepen – setting the agenda for the future.

If attendees should take away one key message from FIBE 2025, what would that sound like?

FIBE 2025's central message emphasises the importance of adaptability and innovation in navigating the evolving financial landscape and encourages collaboration between industry leaders, startups and regulators to drive sustainable growth and technological advancement. And to have fun while doing business :)

About Lisa

Lisa Dally is the Project Lead of FIBE Berlin, a brand of Messe Berlin, bringing over 10 years of experience in project management and creation. With a passion for events, communication, and creating unforgettable moments, she thrives in bringing ideas to life and crafting meaningful experiences.

About FIBE

FIBE is the leading finance festival in Berlin organised by Messe Berlin, Handelsblatt, Berlin Finance Initiative, and Berlin Partner. Experts from fintech, banks, startups, and investors come together to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the fields of finance, technology, and digitalisation. Whether you're a finance expert, fintech visionary, or tech investor, FIBE is the chance to engage with Europe’s leading finance and tech scene, 9 and 10 April 2025.