Innovation, financial inclusion, and seamless interactions: insights from Money 20/20

In a fiercely competitive landscape driven by skyrocketing customer expectations, companies are striving to meet the demand for improved user experiences and a wider range of choices. This video compilation explores the standards, technologies, and applications that foster seamless interactions in our lives.

Learn from industry professionals shaping the future:

🔹 Sendi Young, UK & Europe Managing Director at Ripple;

🔹 Gustaf Hult, Head of Banking as a Service at Intergiro;

🔹 Charles McManus, Chief Executive Officer at ClearBank;

🔹 Leitha Matz, CPO/Co-founder at FinMarie;

🔹 Helen Child, Founder & CEO at Open Banking Excellence (OBE).

Discover how tokenised payment systems, BaaS infrastructure, AI-driven financial conversations, and Open Banking data can revolutionise the way we do business, eliminate friction, and empower individuals towards financial well-being.

Get ready for an insightful journey into the future of finance!

