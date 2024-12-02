Headless banking: benefits, trends, and market drivers

Could you please share a bit about your professional background and your role at Cornerstone Advisors?

I am a senior consultant at Cornerstone Advisors within our Strategy and Execution Practice, focusing on growth strategies, strategic technology investments, and customer experience development. I additionally support Cornerstone’s Research and Fintech Advisory practice, developing commissioned research and go-to-market strategies for Fintechs. Prior to Cornerstone, I worked as Market Research Analyst for both Gartner and FINRA. I hold a master’s degree in business and development economics from the University of Sussex (Institute of Development Studies), Brighton, England, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Pittsburgh.





Can you explain what headless banking is and why this model has become so popular? Why is now a good time for its adoption, and what market conditions make it especially attractive?

The idea behind headless banking is to decouple front-end customer interfaces from back-end banking infrastructures. In traditional banking, the customer-facing interface (digital banking, the website and a mobile banking app) and the underlying banking systems are tightly integrated. This means that changes or updates can require extensive backend modifications, which can be time-consuming and expensive.

This is why headless banking is peaking in interest. Headless banking uses an API-first architecture where the front-end and back-end are separate, proving these key advantages:

Flexibility and customisation, which means banks can create tailored user experiences for various devices (web, mobile, IoT) without altering core systems.

Faster innovation - developers can quickly build or modify front-end solutions, integrate third-party services, and roll out new features at a lower cost.

Enhanced user experiences: Customers enjoy seamless, personalised, and omnichannel banking services that adapt to their preferences.

Improved scalability: Backend systems can evolve or integrate new technologies like AI and blockchain without disrupting user interfaces.

Now is an ideal time explore adopting headless banking for two reasons 1) market conditions and 2) consumer demand (even if they don’t know what it is!). In the current environment, headless banking could enable financial institutions to become agile, deliver superior customer experiences, and quickly adapt to market demands. It would be a timely strategic investment.

Market conditions

Economic pressures are pushing banks to streamline operations and focus on delivering value.

The technology is finally ready for headless banking. Emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and advanced analytics integrate more seamlessly with headless architectures.

Competition is heating up as non-traditional players like Big Tech enter the financial services space, as well as the growth of several fintechs (e.g., SoFi and Chime in the US and Revolut, N26 and Monzo in Europe)

Consumer demand

Consumers expect seamless, personalised, and omnichannel banking experiences, similar to what they encounter with retail and tech platforms.

Younger, tech-savvy generations prioritise flexibility and digital-first solutions.



How does headless banking differ from Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)? Could you outline some key distinctions between the two? Is headless banking the next evolution of BaaS?

The key differences between headless banking and BaaS are their purpose. In BaaS, traditional banks provide their core banking infrastructure to non-bank companies through APIs. This allows non-financial companies like retailers or fintechs to provide financial products without being a bank themselves and requiring a banking licence. For instance, a retail company could offer branded credit cards or a fintech could integrate payment systems.

On the other hand, like I mentioned, headless banking decouples a front-end customer interface from the back-end banking infrastructure. You can think of it as more of an architectural approach to create flexible and adaptable digital experiences.

Regarding whether headless banking is the next evolution of BaaS, while not exactly the same, I would argue that headless banking could be a complementary approach to BaaS, opposed to evolutionary. Headless banking is more about the internal transformation of banking, while BaaS is about extending banking services out to non-bank entities. The next evolution might be a more integrated approach towards a more modular, flexible, and customer-centric provision of financial services.





How is revenue generated through headless banking?

I am not as familiar with specific pricing structures, but I know headless banking generates revenue through multiple strategic approaches that leverage its flexible digital architecture:

API monetisation - Generate income by selling access to banking infrastructure.

oThey can create tiered API pricing models

Data monetisation - Leverage advanced analytics for insights.



How could headless banking reshape Banking-as-a-Service offerings from smaller, community banks?

Community banks using headless banking would have a powerful opportunity to compete in an increasingly competitive landscape, especially digitally. By adopting API-driven architectures, community banks can provide sophisticated digital services without massive infrastructure investments (financially and physically). It could enable them to create highly customised financial products tailored to specific local markets in which they operate. Additionally, headless banking could democratise technology, allowing smaller institutions to provide enterprise-grade digital experiences that rival larger national banks and fintechs.

Who are some of the leading players or innovators in the headless banking space today?

The leading players are not in the US, to my knowledge. The two the truly come to mind are Revolut and N26. For instance, Revolut is known for its global payments and multi-currency accounts, it uses modular, API-driven systems to deliver innovative features rapidly. N26 has a highly flexible digital banking architecture.

On the BaaS side, there are some BaaS platforms that are using headless models to enable business to offer financial services e.g., Solaris, Marqueta, Railsr, Plaid, and TrueLayer.

Technology partners that are thinking in a “headless way” include Mambu (a cloud banking platform that enables rapid development of digital banking solutions) and Thought Machine (provides core banking infrastructure with highly flexible, API-driven architecture).





Can you share a few successful case studies where headless banking has been implemented?

I don’t know many use cases in depth, but the biggest in my mind are Revolut and Monzo if you break it down by the similar challenge they had, the solutions they developed, and the outcomes:

Challenge: Digital-first banks aiming for global scale, they needed an architecture that could support rapid innovation and deployment across diverse markets.

Solution: They decoupled their front-end interfaces from its core systems. This enabled them to develop region-specific features and integrate seamlessly with third-party services, such as global payment processors and compliance platforms.

Outcome: Rapid scale, launching different features (e.g., multi-currency accounts, crypto trading, and financial analytics) while maintaining a consistent user experience across mobile and web platforms.



What do you see as the future of headless banking in the next 5 to 10 years? Is the future of banking headless?

I hope so! If I had to wager, the future of banking will be headless, mostly driven by technology advancements, shifting consumer expectations and competitive pressure. However, I think in the next 5-10 years it will coexist with existing models and providing adaptability and customer-centricity, rather than becoming the exclusive future.

About Elizabeth Gujral