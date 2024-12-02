The European Payments Council (EPC) released version 1.1 of the Payment Account Access (SPAA) scheme rulebook on 26 June 2023. This updated version replaces the previous version 1.0, which was published in November 2022. The new rulebook will become effective on 30 November 2023.

The SPAA scheme aims to provide a comprehensive set of rules and standards for banks and third-party providers to access and utilise payment account information within the SEPA area. While the PSD2 directive outlines general requirements for accessing banking data, the SPAA rulebook fills the gap by offering a more specific and detailed framework. It includes technical and operational guidelines for accessing account information, addressing aspects such as authentication, security, privacy, and liability. The SPAA scheme also introduces optional premium API-based services, such as multiple payments, payment certainty mechanisms, e-mandates, and future-dated and dynamic recurring payments. These services go beyond the requirements of PSD2 and provide additional revenue opportunities for banks. The SPAA scheme will operate through Payment Initiation Services (PIS) via the SCT Inst rails, with enrollment for banks and third-party providers opening on 1 September 2023.





Over the past few years, sceptics within the industry have pronounced the SPAA Initiative as "dead." However, defying all expectations, it has been revived, and the rulebook v1.1 is scheduled to take effect on November 30, 2023. We recognise the immense effort you have invested in making this outcome possible. Looking back on this journey, what would you identify as the most significant challenge you encountered along the way? Furthermore, what motivated you to be so determined to ensure its success?

The main objective of SPAA is the exchange of payment-related transaction assets and data assets based on the PSD2 Open Banking principles. With a fair distribution of value and risk amongst the scheme participants, thus creating an attractive ecosystem for all participants. PSD2 implementation had been a painful and sometimes frustrating experience for both ASPSPs (Account Servicing Payment Service Providers) and TPPs (Third-Party Providers), who were engaged in a trench war in the early days of the PSD2 API Evaluation Group set up by the European Commission. We had the opportunity to revert that situation completely to a more cooperative model, so we could prove to the legislator that a collaborative, industry-led initiative could succeed. Thus, creating room for a lighter touch legislation that would give more headroom for innovation. In addition to that, it became increasingly clear that the European authorities were counting on the industry to build a solid, agnostic model, that could be re-used beyond payments in the context of the Open Finance (FIDA) framework. Both the European Central Bank and the European Commission (observers in the SPAA MSG) openly expressed their unequivocal support for SPAA (SEPA Payment Account Access) Scheme as a truly European solution. For us, as co-chairs, those expectations were a strong motivation to move SPAA across the finish line against all odds.





What are the key actors or participants in the scheme, and could you please provide a description of their respective roles? What does the interaction within the scheme look like?

There are four key actors in the SPAA: context. The two SPAA Scheme participants, Asset Holders and Asset Brokers, and their customers, the Asset Owners and Asset Users:

i.Asset Holders (AH): this can be seen as a generalisation of the PSD2 ASPSP concept. An AH is an institution that holds payment-related transaction assets and data assets for its customers, the Asset Owners (AO). It can be a Credit Institution, an E-money Institution or a Payment Institution.

ii.Asset Brokers (AB): likewise, a generalisation of the PSD2 TPP concept. It is an institution that accesses transactions and data assets held by Asset Holders for their customers, the Asset Users (AU). Of course, this role is not limited to PSD2 TPPs, but can also be played by Asset Holders themselves.

iii.Asset Owners: individuals or firms that have a contract with an Asset Holder to manage, or 'hold', their payment transactions and related information. In other words, there are Asset Holder customers. It can also be seen as a generalisation of the PSD2 PSU concept.

iv.Asset Users: individuals or firms that have a contract with an Asset Broker to access transaction or information assets held by an Asset Holder, with the appropriate consent of the Asset Owner. The Asset User could be a different individual or legal entity in some scenarios, such as a merchant requesting an Asset Owner to authorise a payment for the exchange of goods or services. However, in other scenarios, it could also be the Asset Owner himself - for example, an individual in a Personal Financial Management scenario or a legal entity in an accounting services scenario.

The main reason for adopting a 'fresh' and more holistic terminology for the actors was the ambition to facilitate the evolution from payment or payment-related services, to finance beyond payments and even beyond finance. FIDA would be a good example. Regardless of whether this happens within SPAA or somewhere else, we believe the model will greatly facilitate the transition to the European Data space. Only the relationship between Asset Holders and Asset Brokers is governed by the SPAA scheme rules. Both the relationship between Asset Holders and Asset Owners and the relationship between Asset Brokers and Asset Users are outside the scope of the SPAA scheme.





Once the scheme is live, how does the SPAA scheme plan to encourage participation, on both the asset holder and asset broker side of the market?

Our remaining challenge is to land the business conditions and have them approved by the SPAA MSG and subsequently by the EPC Board. The Rulebook V 1.1 is there, but the so-called default remuneration for access and premium functionalities is still a work in progress. These default fees apply unless scheme participants bilaterally agree to a lower fee and are paid by the Asset Broker to the Asset Holder via the scheme manager.

Once the fees are made public, market participants can make their calculations and decide whether or not to invest in SPAA and become a scheme participant. One of the things we will discuss in the SPAA MSG is what the rollout strategy should be, perhaps including pilots. What we have already been doing, and this interview is part of that, is communicating about SPAA and its potential and creating awareness. We do not want to create a ‘zombie scheme’ that nobody uses. Our ambition is to facilitate a lively and vibrant European Open Banking ecosystem.





The scheme primarily revolves around premium payment services beyond PSD2. Could you kindly provide a list and explanation of these services? Furthermore, what precisely constitutes a premium service in this context? And what services merchants are most excited about?

SPAA distinguishes between 'basic' services, i.e. services within the scope of PSD2 and which Asset Holders are still obliged to provide for free as ASPSPs through their PSD2 compliance API. However, if these services are offered and consumed through SPAA, they will carry a small access fee as the SPAA community acknowledges that there is inherent value when these services are offered through the scheme. This is a sensitive and sometimes confusing issue, which we have also discussed with the Commission. We believe a good compromise was struck here, and we will see how this plays out over time.

Then, there are premium services, which would be services that go beyond the scope of PSD2 and thus do not have to be offered for free. In the case of transaction services, these would be a host of transaction services, such as dynamic recurring payments or payments to multiple counterparties, that would put account-to-account payments on par with, if not beyond, other (card-based) payment instruments especially if based on SCT Inst. For instance, you could now be able to do the equivalent of `card-on-file` transactions with account-to-account payments.