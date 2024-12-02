USD 690 bln in finance meets USD 500 bln in creativity: how Embedded Finance is powering the creator economy

The numbers speak for themselves: the global creator economy - made up of independent creators, influencers, bloggers, educators, artists, and digital entrepreneurs - is no longer a niche. It’s a fast-growing force, currently valued at USD 191.55 billion and expected to surpass USD 525 billion by 2030.

At the same time, Embedded Finance - the seamless integration of financial services into non-financial platforms - is scaling even faster, expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4%, from USD 146 billion in 2025 to m ore than USD 690 billion by 2030.

This isn’t just parallel growth. It’s a convergence.

With 56% of companies already embedding financial products into their ecosystems, and North America leading the charge - owning around 40% of the creator economy market share - the line between content creation and commerce is rapidly fading. What’s unfolding isn’t just a tech trend - it’s a fundamental shift in how value is created, distributed, and monetised in the digital economy.





Key trends in the creator economy

Social commerce is booming, with creators driving direct-to-consumer sales through livestream shopping and integrated ecommerce features on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Livestreaming also boosts community engagement and real-time conversions.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the creator economy. AI-driven tools streamline content creation and editing, enabling higher-quality production at scale. Virtual influencers, such as Lil Miquela, illustrate new ways to build emotional connections and unlock marketing opportunities.

LinkedIn’s growth as a video platform is reshaping influencer marketing, attracting creators and brands focused on professional engagement and expanding content strategies beyond traditional social media.

Creators are evolving into entrepreneurs, launching products, courses, and memberships. This shift is fuelled by consumer trust, accessible ecommerce tools, and better monetisation options, allowing creators to build full-fledged brands around their work.

Investment in the creator economy is rising, with fintech stepping in to offer embedded financial services - like lending and income management - that traditional banks often overlook. These solutions help creators handle income volatility and access capital to grow.

Creators' income is expanding beyond brand deals to include ads, affiliate marketing, subscriptions, merchandise, and blockchain-based models. Platforms like Audius pay artists in crypto with up to 90% revenue share, Lens Protocol lets creators monetise via NFT-owned audience data, and Theta Network rewards video engagement with tokens - unlocking new, decentralized ways to earn.

Financial systems are not designed for creators

Creators don’t earn like traditional businesses. Income is irregular and comes from multiple sources: ad revenue, sponsorships, subscriptions, live streams, tips, merch, affiliate sales. The revenue graph looks more like a heartbeat monitor than a salary slip. Add to that the complexity of cross-border income and you start to see why standard financial tools don’t work. Traditional banks see unpredictability and label it as risk. But fintech can take that same volatility and build programmatic control around it.

Creators’ income streams are complex and irregular. Unlike traditional salaried workers, creators earn from multiple sources - ad revenue, sponsorships, subscriptions, tips, merchandise sales, affiliate marketing, and more. Their revenue graphs often resemble a heartbeat monitor rather than a steady paycheck. Add to this the complexity of cross-border payments and tax compliance, and it becomes clear why traditional financial tools and banks struggle to serve creators effectively.

Traditional banks often view creators’ income volatility as risky, leading to credit denials or unfavourable terms. Furthermore, most financial services are not integrated into the platforms where creators spend their time and manage their businesses. Instead, creators juggle multiple disconnected tools - bank accounts, payment processors, loan applications, and tax software - leading to friction, delays, and missed opportunities.

The core issue is that financial services for creators haven’t been built at the workflow level. Tools aren’t integrated into where creators already operate. They’re tacked on, bolted in or left entirely to third parties. The result is friction, delays, and missed opportunities.

Many creators face challenges accessing traditional banking services, which often overlook their unique circumstances. As a result, there is a growing demand for fintech solutions, including payment systems and revenue management tools. Here, there is an opportunity for fintech startups to step in and have a hand in the industry’s development.

In particular, cross-border payments and tax complexities present ongoing challenges, especially for younger influencers who may lack awareness of the financial implications of their work. Fintech companies that address these issues and develop products suited to the creator economy’s distinct landscape have a unique opportunity to carve out a niche market. This can be a true win-win both for creators and fintechs.

How Embedded Finance is transforming financial management for creators

Embedded Finance is changing the game for creators, giving them more control over their financial lives by building tools right into the platforms they use every day. This seamless integration opens up new ways to earn and manage money, turning platforms from content or commerce hubs into full financial ecosystems that support creators at every stage.

For many, managing money has meant reacting to unpredictable income. Embedded Finance flips that script - helping creators plan ahead, invest in growth, and run their work like a business. With payments, lending, and insurance built into their workflow, creators face fewer roadblocks and more chances to succeed.

The creator economy is booming - valued at USD 250 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.49 trillion by 2034. With over 207 million content creators worldwide, it’s reshaping how individuals earn, influence, and innovate online. As this growth continues, Embedded Finance is emerging as a cornerstone of sustainable success, enabling creators to manage money, access credit, and build businesses directly within the platforms they rely on. Creators and freelancers live in a digital-first world, relying on platforms like The Leap, Gumroad, Stan, Beacons, YouTube, TikTok, Patreon, Etsy, OnlyFans, and Shopify to earn a living. Embedded tools on these platforms let them manage money, get paid, access credit, and even get insured - without ever leaving the apps they depend on.





Addressing income volatility and cash flow challenges

Most creators, especially those outside the top tier with millions of followers, earn modest and often unpredictable incomes. Recent research shows that around 96% of creators make less than USD 100,000 annually, and only about half of full-time creators earn enough to fully support themselves. This income volatility makes financial planning difficult and limits access to traditional credit products, which typically require stable income proof and good credit history.

Embedded Finance offers innovative solutions such as instant cash advances, revenue-based lending, and flexible credit lines that leverage real-time platform earnings and engagement data. Fintech startups like Clearco provide revenue-based financing by analysing sales data from platforms like Shopify, enabling creators to secure capital for content production, marketing, or inventory - without the hurdles of traditional loans.

Other embedded financial features that support financial management include:

Alternative credit models: Platforms can underwrite loans using engagement metrics, transaction history, and platform earnings, rather than traditional credit scores. Companies like Clearco and Spotter exemplify this approach.

Income smoothing and dynamic payouts: Predictive analytics and reserve funds help platforms offer more stable income streams, enabling creators to plan better and invest in growth.

Risk-adjusted lending and advances: Platforms can provide low-risk cash advances or micro-loans based on platform data, minimising default risk while supporting creator needs.

Embedded tax and compliance tools: Built-in services help creators manage obligations like cross-border VAT and quarterly filings. Patreon, for instance, includes tax form generation and compliance assistance in its dashboard.

Embedded payments: seamless monetisation and faster cash flow

Creators monetise through brand sponsorships, affiliate marketing, ad revenue, merchandise sales, subscriptions, and fan donations. While brand deals remain the top income source for nearly 69% of creators, affiliate and ad revenues are growing rapidly. Managing multiple income streams across platforms can be complex and delay cash flow.

Embedded payment solutions simplify this by enabling creators to receive funds instantly and directly within the platforms they use. These integrations reduce friction, boost conversion rates, and improve liquidity:

Patreon enables creators to receive monthly subscription payments with embedded processing, real-time revenue tracking, and direct payouts. The shift to subscription billing (required for iOS compliance) streamlines payments and unlocks features like gifting and tier repricing. It also offers financial tools such as tax form generation and income analytics. Recent updates allow US fans to pay via web payments within the iOS app, bypassing Apple’s 30% fee, though subscription billing is required to accept these payments.

Shopify Payments lets creators and merchants sell merchandise directly with instant payouts, eliminating third-party processors. By integrating payment processing natively, it reduces fees and simplifies checkout and payout experiences.

OnlyFans and similar platforms enable fans to tip or subscribe within the app, ensuring embedded payment processing that reduces friction and speeds up payouts without redirecting fans externally.

YouTube offers embedded monetisation via ads, channel memberships, Super Chats, and merchandise shelves. Creators track earnings in real time through YouTube Studio and receive direct payouts via YouTube’s payment system.

TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program and TikTok Shop allow creators to monetise subscriptions, live gifts, and merchandise sales directly in-app, simplifying fan support and commerce.

Gumroad supports embedded payments for digital products, memberships, and subscriptions, providing instant payouts and detailed sales analytics for direct-to-fan sales without third-party processors.

Twitch offers embedded monetisation via subscriptions, Bits (virtual goods), and ad revenue sharing. Creators receive direct payouts and track income through Twitch’s dashboard.

Embedded lending: access to capital for growth

Traditional banks often overlook creators due to irregular income and limited credit history. Embedded lending solutions fill this gap by offering working capital, equipment financing, or cash advances based on real-time sales and payment data.

Shopify Capital is one example, providing embedded lending to creators and small businesses directly on the platform. This allows creators to invest in marketing or inventory without navigating traditional loan applications. The embedded lending segment is expected to see the highest growth rate within Embedded Finance, driven by increasing demand among digital entrepreneurs.

Embedded insurance: protecting creator livelihoods

Insurance products embedded within creator platforms help protect freelancers and influencers against risks. These may include tailored health plans, liability coverage, or equipment insurance - all integrated into the user experience for simplicity and increased adoption.

Though still emerging, embedded insurance is becoming a vital part of the creator economy, helping digital workers safeguard their income and assets in an unpredictable environment.

The future: AI, personalisation, and financial autonomy

As the creator economy matures, the next wave of transformation will be driven by artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fully integrated financial ecosystems. These technologies will empower creators with more personalised tools, greater control, and deeper financial resilience.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a central role in enhancing Embedded Finance by enabling hyper-personalised financial services. By analysing income patterns, audience engagement, and spending habits, AI can deliver tailored loans, insurance, and investment products that align with each creator’s unique financial profile - improving both short-term stability and long-term growth potential.

Embedded Finance platforms will evolve into all-in-one financial hubs where creators can manage everything from payments and credit to taxes and retirement planning. This shift will support greater financial autonomy, allowing creators to operate more like independent businesses with smart, proactive tools at their fingertips.

Key trends shaping this future include:

AI-driven financial services: Embedded AI will offer creators personalised financial advice, predictive cash flow tools, and automated tax optimisation - reducing complexity and supporting smarter decision-making.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and blockchain: Blockchain technologies will introduce transparent, low-cost payments and unlock new monetisation models like NFTs and tokenized fan engagement, giving creators new ways to connect with and earn from their audiences.

Creator-owned financial ecosystems: With Embedded Finance, creators will be able to build and manage their own financial ecosystems - offering direct fan subscriptions, selling merchandise, or even launching community-based lending or investment models.

Cross-platform financial integration: As creators expand across platforms, Embedded Finance will unify financial data and services, making it easier to track income, manage expenses, and optimise earnings across diverse revenue streams.

The convergence of AI, Embedded Finance, and platform integration is setting the stage for a new era - where creators aren’t just building audiences, they’re building businesses. As financial tools become smarter, more seamless, and deeply personalised, creators will gain the autonomy to grow on their own terms.

In this future, creators won’t just adapt to the financial system - they’ll help redefine it. Whether it’s launching their own branded financial ecosystems, tapping into blockchain-based fan economies, or using AI to forecast and fuel their next big idea, the possibilities are expanding fast.

The creator economy isn’t just growing - it’s evolving into a self-sustaining force of innovation, powered by Embedded Finance and shaped by the people it serves.

About Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim is Lead Editor and content strategist for The Paypers’ Banking and Fintech team. She writes and manages features on a broad range of topics, including fintech, banking, payments, and industry trends, driving the editorial vision for cutting-edge topics, including payments infrastructure, Open Banking, Open Finance, Embedded Finance, and Banking-as-a-Service. As an experienced editor and content lead, she oversees content creation and coverage, conducts expert interviews, and moderates video interviews, industry webinars, and panels. Oana also leads thought leadership initiatives, including whitepapers, customised projects, and in-depth industry reports. In addition to her editorial role, she represents The Paypers at major industry events, engaging with experts, gaining valuable insights, and staying ahead of key industry trends. She can be reached at oana@thepaypers.com or on LinkedIn.