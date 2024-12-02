The Paypers updated its global mapping of players in Embedded Finance and BaaS following independent research and industry feedback. To access it, download the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024





A bit of context

Embedded Finance is revolutionising how financial services are offered by incorporating them directly into the infrastructure of non-financial companies. This means that services such as lending, accounts, payment, and insurance are now seamlessly integrated into everyday platforms and applications. According to industry expert Simon Torrance, the global value of Embedded Finance is expected to reach an astounding USD 7.2 trillion by 2030, underscoring its immense potential and the growing interest it is generating.

Purpose of the infographic

This mapping infographic is designed to help decision-makers, whether you’re a brand, an investor, a bank, a SaaS company, a fintech, a marketplace, or a business looking to integrate financial services into your platform, strategies, and operations. It will serve as an indispensable resource by providing a structured and comprehensive view of the current ecosystem. By organising the landscape into various sections and subsections, we aim to make it easier for you to understand and identify key companies for benchmarking or implementation purposes.

Key players and their innovations

In this mapping infographic, we explore the most influential players driving innovation in the global Embedded Finance landscape. We highlight each key player’s use cases and products, offering valuable insights into the potential applications of Embedded Finance. You’ll learn about the innovators behind this growing industry, the solutions they provide, and how they are shaping the future of finance.

The technology powering this transformative ecosystem is diverse and dynamic. Many players contribute to its development, and we’ve organised them into key categories to showcase their exceptional products and contributions. This categorisation helps you understand the varied approaches and solutions different players bring to the ecosystem.

A dynamic and evolving landscape

While The Paypers has thoughtfully crafted this mapping infographic based on extensive research and discussions with industry experts, it may not capture every player in the Embedded Finance field. The industry is in a constant state of evolution, with companies rapidly developing new capabilities and use cases that redefine the landscape. As a result, our mapping infographic is dynamic and open to updates and expansion to ensure it remains current and comprehensive.

Contribute to the living map

This landscape continuously evolves as new companies enter the market and existing ones introduce new solutions. If you believe a company is missing or a section/sub-section should be added, we welcome your feedback. Please reach out to oana@thepaypers.com with your suggestions to help keep this resource as accurate and inclusive as possible.

Source: First page of the infographic - Page 46 | Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024

To access the full mapping focusing on key Embedded Finance and BaaS players, we invite you to download your free copy of the Embedded Finance and BaaS Report 2024.