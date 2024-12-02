The importance of offering a user-friendly, customer-centric SCA process

In late May 2019, CleverAdvice issued a white paper to address industry readiness to implement Strong Customer Authentication. Our analysis highlighted that many players involved in the payment value chain were not ready to launch SCA in September 2019 as mandated by PSD2. The paper was put forward to the European Banking Association and European Commission that valued it along with other inputs from acquirers, issuers, processors and e-merchants. As a result, the EBA in their opinion of 21 June 2019 allowed member states’ National Competent Authorities to provide a transition period on the implementation of SCA based on PSP individual requests.

The main messages delivered to the regulators were that the industry as a whole was not broadly ready to launch Strong Customer Authentication and a strict enforcement in September 2019 as set by PSD2 would have had a negative market impact.

Reasons behind the unreadiness were mostly related to the late availability of the actual regulatory requirements to be met. The actual implementation period allowed by the regulation was shortened due to amendments to the final version of the regulatory technical standards (RTS) after it was issued. Similarly, specifications for 3DS 2.2 – the only version that supports all SCA exemptions – were issued months after the final RTS were published. As such the level of readiness of PSPs varied significantly and they were not in a position to offer harmonized SCA solutions, in particular with respect to exemptions. Also, most merchants did not integrate their systems to support SCA processes.

Customers will not benefit from non-homogeneous implementation

Fragmented implementation would have resulted in increased abandonment and higher costs for merchants and customers.

Many issuers expect to decline outright non-SCA authenticated transactions if their platform is unable to spot a request for an exemption. As most declines will be toward non-fraudulent transactions customers will not understand what’s behind the declines and be dissatisfied. In the event of a soft decline customers will be asked to authorize the transaction via SCA but some will be confused by the inconsistent processes and abandon altogether, resulting in lost sales and potentially a perception of ecommerce as inconvenient.