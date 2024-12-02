The currency chronicles: exploring money's origins and future

Money plays an indispensable role in our daily lives, facilitating everything from paying rent to putting food on our tables and ensuring our children's education. While we invest our time and expertise into our work, it's the paycheck at the end of the month that sustains our modern lifestyles.

Have you ever paused to ponder where money truly originates? Who is responsible for its issuance, and what guarantees its value? These questions have taken on new relevance as a multitude of payment methods and forms of currency, from traditional cash to digital currencies, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, have emerged. In response, we've embarked on a mission to demystify the world of money through a series of articles and interviews.

Our goal is to peel back the layers surrounding money, exploring its origins, ownership, evolution, and impact on our lives. Topics covered include monetary systems, inflation, the dominance of the dollar, the role of sanctions, the risk of bank defaults, the spectre of bank runs, the emergence of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the rise of stablecoins, and the disruptive force of cryptocurrencies. As a disclaimer, most of the time the centre stage of our articles will be taken by CBDCs, experiments, pilots, learnings, challenges, etc.

To shed light on these intricate subjects, we've invited esteemed payment experts and regulators to share their invaluable insights. Just a few names include Dr. Michael Salmony, Richard Turrin, David Birch, Piet Mallekoote, Andrei Lipkin, Marten Nelson, Tony McLaughlin, and many more.

Together, we'll delve into the challenges plaguing banking and payment systems, from navigating legacy structures to taming and regulating disruptive innovations. We'll examine the obstacles encountered, such as interoperability, speed, and costs, and explore innovative solutions. Most importantly, we'll cast our gaze toward the future, envisioning how businesses and consumers will navigate the ever-evolving landscape of banking and payment methods over the next decade.

In tomorrow’s instalment, Dr. Michael Salmony, CEO of Payments Innovation Consulting, will be explaining how money is created and distributed and the motivations behind the desire to change how we transact.

We invite you to embark on this enlightening journey with us, and we hope this series will not only pique your curiosity but also inspire you to share your feedback and insights. Your engagement is vital as we navigate the intricate realm of finance, and we're excited to have you join us on this exploration.

