Money20/20 Europe: feeling the fintech vibes

One recurrent idea: Open Banking is (still) a hot industry – and a very promising one

The Open Banking industry is indeed maturing. It has passed the introduction and shake out stages, however, it has not yet reached its full potential.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the ongoing digitisation of all industries; the emergence of APIs and real-time payments means consumers are now demanding speed and convenience in payments.

Now more than ever, banks must meet the increasing demand for online and mobile solutions and better UX, and Open Banking can be used as an instrument for this. Fintechs are now beginning to work with banks more openly and eagerly, providing better services in the financial services industry, which helps speed up the much-needed digital transformation.

If you are wondering what’s the status of Open Banking and where it’s headed, we put together some of the industry’s key players to find out straight from the source.

Francesco Simoneschi, Co-Founder and CEO at TrueLayer, Dmitrii Barbasura, Co-Founder & CEO at Salt Edge, Helen Child, Founder of Open Banking Excellence (OBE), Rune Mai, CEO & Co-founder at Aiia, Daniel Kjellén, CEO and Founder at Tink, and Tatiana Rozoum, Co-founder & COO at Fintecture, share bite-sized insights:

Consolidation in the fintech industry – or the race is on between open payments and cards

Over the past yearr, there has been a trend of consolidation in the fintech industry, with many incumbent players, such as Visa and Mastercard, engaging in a large number of acquisitions of startup companies.