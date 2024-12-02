Money20/20 Europe 2025: the future of finance takes center stage in Amsterdam

With over 8,000 attendees and more than 2,300 companies represented, the event promises to be a dynamic gathering of leaders and innovators from across the financial services ecosystem, spanning banks, fintechs, big tech, regulators, investors, and beyond.

This year’s theme, ‘Create the Future’, invites participants to explore the powerful intersection between human intelligence and technological advancement – particularly AI – as it reshapes the financial landscape. The agenda is structured around four major content pillars:

Digital DNA : as digital identity becomes the key to accessing financial services, this track examines how credentials, privacy, and trust are being redefined.

Beyond fintech : with lines blurring between industries, this theme investigates how finance is becoming embedded in everything from retail to gaming and the creator economy.

Embedded intelligence : with AI now influencing everything from fraud detection to credit scoring, this pillar explores how money is starting to think – and act – for itself.

Governance 2.0: as regulators catch up with innovation, this track looks at how frameworks are evolving to support stability, compliance, and innovation.

With over 350 speakers across 70+ hours of content, the stage is set for groundbreaking announcements, bold visions, and actionable insights.

New in 2025, the agenda also places a strong emphasis on hyper-personalisation, ethical AI, and financial inclusion – topics that are not just trends, but imperatives for the industry’s next chapter. Whether it's unlocking the potential of biometric identity, transforming compliance through AI, or building trust in an age of synthetic media, Money20/20 will be the place to discuss what’s next.

Beyond content, the event offers networking opportunities – from curated meetings to spontaneous connections on the exhibition floor. Whether you're a startup founder, a policymaker, or a payments veteran, Money20/20 Europe offers a front-row seat to the evolution of money.

About Vlad Macovei

Vlad is a Senior Editor at The Paypers, working in the Banking & Fintech team. He uses his research, content, and people skills for all activities revolving around Open Banking and Open Finance. Vlad has a degree in Biology and Molecular Genetics and an extensive background in creative writing. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn or email.