MoMo2025 event summary part 2: key insights on AI – are we asking the right questions?

Reflections on MoMo 2025: exploring AI disruption and payment trends

Reflecting on my recent experience at Money Motion, I’m truly grateful for having accepted Nikola Škorić's invitation last autumn to attend. It was an absolute pleasure to meet the MoMo2025 team—everyone was incredibly helpful, kind, and flexible. Although they may have seemed a bit reserved at first, I understand now that it was likely the stress of organising such a huge conference. As the days went on, we became closer, shared hugs, and had meaningful conversations.

I must say, it’s a first for me to have such insightful and thought-provoking discussions with the event organisers themselves—Nikola Škorić and Luka Sučić. We had deep conversations about the role of technology in improving our lives, creating more space for us to focus on what we excel at, as well as current payment trends such as stablecoins, CBDCs, and card schemes. We even began brainstorming ideas for next year's event and who we’d like to invite.

While much of the event was centred on presentations and discussions on stage, the off-stage conversations I had with those developing and selling technology were equally impactful. We found ourselves discussing the rapid evolution of AI—questioning whether we truly grasp the magnitude of the disruption ahead.

How will our lives be impacted by AI sooner than we expect? And, if we recognise this change, why do we continue with business as usual? Yet, this raises another question: what does ‘acting’ on it even look like?

Let’s break down the issue from several perspectives:

AI’s role in shaping retail, customer service, and fraud prevention: from autonomous stores to fraud detection

Just like any tool—whether a knife, hammer, car, or fire—AI can be used for both good and bad. Over the course of humanity, these tools have helped us evolve, innovate, and improve our lives. In the same way, AI (along with OCR, LLMs, NLP, etc.) is shaping industries like banking, payments, and retail.

For example, autonomous stores, also known as ‘just walk-out’ stores, are revolutionising the retail experience. These stores use advanced technology to allow customers to shop and leave without interacting with a cashier or going through a traditional checkout process. AI plays a key role here, analysing customer data to provide personalised product recommendations and tailored shopping experiences. A customer can upload a photo of a dress they like, and the AI will suggest similar items from the store’s inventory, improving both the discovery process and boosting sales.

AI is also transforming customer service, with chatbots like Bank of America’s Erica and Vodafone’s TOBi. These chatbots handle millions of requests each month, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Erica alone manages billions of interactions, while TOBi boasts a 70% first-time resolution rate.

In fraud management and compliance, AI-powered solutions are proving to be game changers. According to Nvidia, businesses that integrate AI-driven fraud detection have seen up to a 40% improvement in fraud detection accuracy. These tools analyse vast amounts of transactional data and identify fraud patterns or unusual behaviours that traditional methods might miss, helping to reduce both financial and reputational risk.

Humans and AI: complementing strengths, overcoming biases, and unlocking collaborative potential

When we think about the differences between humans and AI, it's clear that each has its strengths. Humans are creative, emotional, and capable of independent thought. We can think outside the box, form relationships, and adapt to new situations—though we get tired and are often unpredictable. On the other hand, AI excels in areas like efficiency, automation, and sustained attention. Machines don’t get tired, don’t have emotions, and thrive in repetitive tasks, but they struggle to adapt when faced with new or unexpected challenges.

Humans can collaborate with AI by training it, allowing the machine to learn our habits and predictabilities. In this way, AI can become an ‘Agentic AI’ for the human, taking over routine tasks and freeing up time for more meaningful work. An important feature of AI is its ability to work 24/7, unlike humans who need rest. This constant operation means AI can keep systems running without interruption, providing unique efficiencies.

In this collaboration, AI can act as a mirror, much like the philosophical concept of the ‘Other.’ In philosophy, the Other refers to anything that is distinct from oneself, helping define our own identities. AI, in this case, can reflect the human experience, revealing biases and flaws that we might not see on our own. While the concept of the Other often extends to broader social and political contexts, here AI helps us confront our own biases, potentially leading to more self-aware and balanced decision-making.

The rise of digital solitude: how technology and AI companions are changing human connection and relationships

Humans are increasingly drawn to technology—whether it's chatbots, virtual friends, or hyper-engaging media—so much so that they seem to be growing less attracted to interactions with other people. A Vox article highlights how technology, especially the digital distractions of social media and online entertainment, is contributing to declining fertility rates. Around the world, regardless of income level, one of the most noticeable shifts is the rise of hyper-engaging online content. Platforms like TikTok, video games, Netflix, and even livestreams from popular performers provide instant access to the world’s most captivating content. Whether it's watching a show like Bridgerton, streaming Blackpink, or indulging in online gambling, the allure of these digital spaces often outweighs the desire to interact with others face-to-face.

As a result, we're seeing increased isolation, especially among younger generations. A 2023 State of American Men report by Equimundo revealed that two-thirds of men aged 18 to 23 feel that ‘no one really knows me’. This trend isn't just limited to one country—it’s global. In small towns in Mexico, India, and Bangladesh, mothers are expressing concern that their teenage children are spending most of their time alone in their rooms, engrossed in online content.

Meanwhile, the rise of large language models (LLMs) has led to the emergence of AI-generated girlfriends and boyfriends, reflecting a growing trend—young people are turning to artificial companionship in a world that increasingly prioritises individual desires over collective connection. In China, some women have been using modified versions of ChatGPT to create virtual AI boyfriends, bypassing safety features for a more personalised experience. David Levy, author of Love and Sex with Robots, has long argued that women will increasingly embrace robotic and AI partners, and the growing interest among Chinese women is no surprise to him. Levy predicts that this trend will only grow, particularly in countries like China and Japan, where traditional human relationships may no longer hold the same appeal.

Now that we've explored the facts, the question remains: What should we do next?

AI, ethics, and collaboration: how to shape technology for innovation and human empowerment

One key takeaway is the need for better AI education. People should understand what AI truly is, what it can do—both good and bad—and how it can be applied in everyday life.

Curiosity is essential. When it comes to large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek, people should experiment with them. Someone at the event shared how they took a picture of their fridge’s contents and asked ChatGPT to generate meal ideas that aligned with their diet goals. Did they actually cook the suggested meals? No—but they became aware of AI’s potential to assist with practical, time-saving tasks.

Of course, critical thinking is necessary when applying AI’s recommendations.

More importantly, we should embrace the art of asking meaningful ‘what-if’ questions—questions that spark curiosity and open our minds. One participant, living far from Chernobyl, asked ChatGPT what their life might have been like had they grown up near the disaster site. These kinds of thought experiments help us understand AI's capacity for exploration and reflection.

Beyond individual interactions with AI, we need to take a broader approach. It’s essential to move away from compartmentalised thinking—technology, finance, sociology, and philosophy shouldn’t be treated as separate silos. Instead, they should be interconnected. Ethical and philosophical principles can be used to train AI, while sociology can offer insights into consumer behaviour, spending patterns, and financial decision-making.

Collaboration is also key. Ideas flourish when they are shared, discussed, and actively listened to. Even AI itself is built on collective data, learning from diverse sources.

While some—especially older generations—express scepticism or fear toward AI, this resistance often stems from nostalgia, a belief that the past was more meaningful, and that geopolitics were once handled with greater responsibility. That may be true to some extent. However, instead of blaming younger generations for spending too much time on TikTok or social media, a more productive approach would be to introduce courses in financial literacy, responsible investing (to prevent falling for Ponzi schemes or unstable crypto projects), and digital awareness. Understanding AI and technology should go hand in hand with education on privacy, data protection, and the impact of our digital footprint.

Regulating AI and technology is another crucial discussion point. Any regulations should serve the interests of all humanity, not just a select few or specific political groups.

How far should we go with AI? And how do we ensure that it remains a tool for innovation—one that enhances human potential rather than distancing us from it I’d love to hear your thoughts and concerns! 😊

A huge congratulations to the whole Money Motion team for orchestrating such a complex and impactful event. Money Motion 2025 not only brought immense value to the fintech community but also helped position the CEE region as a key player in global fintech innovation.

Thank you for having The Paypers as a media partner—we’re already looking forward to #MoMo2026!

