The webinar ‘Regulation ready: mastering EU instant payments with strategic insights’ provided actionable insights and strategic foresight to navigate regulatory challenges and optimise payment strategies in the rapidly evolving landscape shaped by the EU Instant Payments Regulation.

As compliance deadlines approach, understanding the complexities of this new legislation isn’t just a necessity – it’s an opportunity to get ahead. Featuring experts from Worldline and Projective Group Germany, the webinar’s key topics tackled how to overcome regulatory hurdles, ensuring a seamless organisational transition, and upgrading the strategic edge to stay competitive in the payments industry.

The EU Instant Payments Regulation is set to revolutionise the payments landscape in Europe, creating new challenges and opportunities for banks and payment service providers (PSPs). During the webinar, Sheri and Kate shared key insights on navigating these changes, ensuring compliance, and seizing the potential of real-time payments.

Understanding the Instant Payments Regulation

The regulation mandates that all Eurozone banks and non-bank PSPs must:

By 9 January 2025: enable instant payment receipt with sanction screening.

By 9 October 2025: implement the ability to send instant payments and verify payees.

By 2027-2028: extend compliance to banks outside the Eurozone.

This shift aims to accelerate Europe’s digital transformation, aligning with global trends in real-time payments and fostering a more inclusive and efficient financial system.

Challenges in implementation

The transition to instant payments brings several hurdles for both large and small institutions:

1.Resource disparities:

Larger banks may leverage existing infrastructure but face risks of fragmented or 'quick-and-dirty' implementations due to legacy systems.

Smaller banks, which often lack resources, may need to build capabilities from scratch. Staffing constraints, outdated technology, and limited expertise exacerbate the issue.

2.Fraud and security risks:

Fraud incidents have risen by 6% with the advent of instant payments. Real-time transactions require robust fraud prevention mechanisms, including AI-driven tools and Verification of Payee (VOP) processes.

3.Operational and reporting pressures:

New reporting standards, effective by April 2025, require PSPs to provide detailed compliance data.

24/7 operations and seamless bulk payment handling pose logistical and technological challenges.

Strategic solutions for compliance and success

To navigate these challenges, Sheri and Kate highlighted several strategies:

Phased implementation: gradually adopting real-time capabilities reduces strain on legacy systems. Leveraging stand-in functionalities can mitigate operational disruptions during the transition. Partnerships and collaboration: partnering with industry leaders enables banks to access tailored solutions, reduce costs, and enhance scalability. Technology and innovation: cloud-based systems offer scalability and cost-efficiency, supporting 24/7 operations. AI-powered fraud detection and data-driven verification processes improve security and streamline compliance.

Lessons for smaller banks

Smaller banks, despite managing fewer accounts, face disproportionate challenges. Sheri and Kate emphasised:

Building strategic partnerships to leverage external expertise;

Investing in scalable technology solutions to future-proof operations;

Emphasising user experience to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Future outlook

The regulation signals the beginning of a transformative era in European payments. While challenges persist, Sheri and Kate see opportunities for innovation and growth:

Cross-border instant payments: by 2027, significant advancements in international real-time transactions are expected, driven by regulatory support and market demand.

Operational evolution: banks must rethink their operating models, transitioning from compliance-focused strategies to customer-centric approaches.

Security focus: as fraud tactics evolve, continuous investment in fraud prevention technologies will be critical.

Conclusion

The EU Instant Payments Regulation represents more than a compliance milestone; it is an opportunity to redefine payments in Europe. By adopting innovative solutions, collaborating with trusted partners, and focusing on strategic growth, banks can navigate this complex landscape and emerge as leaders in the real-time payments revolution.

To go more in-depth and discover more key learnings for small and large financial institutions, we highly encourage you to watch the webinar recording, here.

About Vlad Macovei

Vlad is a Senior Editor at The Paypers, working on the Banking & Fintech team. He uses his research, content, and people skills for all activities revolving around Open Banking, Open Finance, Embedded Finance, and more. Vlad has a degree in Biology and Molecular Genetics and an extensive background in creative writing. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn or email.