Macroeconomic factors fuelling B2B cross-border payments

B2B cross-border payments have become an indispensable component of the global economy, facilitating trade and supply chain operations in an increasingly interconnected world. As businesses continue to expand across borders to capitalise on international sourcing and new markets, the demand for efficient cross-border payment systems is surging.

In 2025, EDC expects the total volume of cross-border B2B payments to reach USD 43 trillion. From here, the growth will be significant, with the volume projected to reach USD 56 trillion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This reflects the growing reliance on global trade networks, the rapid adoption of digital solutions, and the rise of ecommerce as a dominant force in B2B transactions.

Moreover, cross-border payments are crucial for industries reliant on international trade, such as manufacturing, retail, technology, and IT services. These industries require timely and secure financial flows to manage complex supply chains and logistics (transportation, warehousing, storage) – and ensure operational efficiency. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), seamless cross-border payment systems offer the opportunity to compete globally, accessing suppliers and customers worldwide. However, the critical role of B2B cross-border payments extends beyond business convenience. It is a key driver of global economic integration, enabling emerging markets to participate in international trade and fostering collaboration across regions. As globalisation accelerates, the importance of efficient and scalable cross-border payment solutions will only continue to grow.

The rapid growth of B2B cross-border payments is deeply rooted in transformative macroeconomic forces reshaping global commerce. These forces (of which three described below) are driving increased transaction volumes and highlighting the critical role of efficient payment systems in the evolving global economy:

Global economic growth: global economic resilience underpins the expansion of B2B cross-border payments. According to the United Nations, the global economy is projected to grow at a rate of 2.8% in 2025, supported by strong business investments and international trade. Even amid geopolitical tensions and continued inflationary pressures, trade flows remain robust, emphasising the demand for seamless financial infrastructure to support businesses navigating this dynamic landscape. Increased globalisation of businesses: globalisation continues to drive businesses to expand their supply chains and customer bases across borders. Companies are embracing international sourcing strategies to optimise costs and diversify operations. The World Trade Organisation anticipates world merchandise trade volumes to grow by 3% in 2025, reflecting the consistent global trade growth. This expansion highlights the reliance on B2B payments as the backbone of cross-border activities, enabling firms to participate in and benefit from international commerce. Digital globalisation: digital transformation has amplified the accessibility and efficiency of international trade, fostering the growth of B2B cross-border payments. Technologies like ecommerce platforms, cloud-based tools, and digital payment systems have enabled businesses to connect with global suppliers and customers with unprecedented ease. This has also reduced entry barriers for SMEs, allowing them to scale internationally faster. As digital connectivity strengthens, the demand for secure, efficient payment systems grows in tandem.

Now, with these macroeconomic forces in mind, it is worth considering the sobering factors that may work against the growth of B2B cross-border trade. The main two are the rise of reshoring policies (such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, the US CHIPS and Science Act, China's dual circulation strategy) and the possible breakdown of international trade along political divisions (look at the de-globalisation rhetoric of the new US government as an example). Despite these, however, our outlook on B2B cross-border payments remains optimistic. This sentiment is shared by leading payment industry professionals across the globe, as evidenced by the results of a recent study of ours.





Building on the macroeconomic forces driving B2B cross-border payments, industry trends like the rise of B2B ecommerce are playing an equally pivotal role. According to a recent report by Capital One Shopping, the global B2B ecommerce market is projected to grow from USD 30.4 trillion in 2024 to USD 66.9 trillion by 2029, reflecting a staggering CAGR of 17.1%.

This growth is driven by the increasing reliance of businesses on digital-first strategies to streamline operations, expand their global reach, and reduce transactional inefficiencies. B2B ecommerce platforms, such as Alibaba and Amazon Business, are breaking down traditional barriers to international trade, making it easier for businesses to access global suppliers and customers. This trend is particularly transformative for SMEs, which can now compete in global markets with minimal infrastructure investment.

As B2B ecommerce continues to gain momentum, its reliance on efficient, scalable payment systems underscores the critical importance of innovation in cross-border payments. These platforms not only enhance the accessibility of global trade but also amplify the demand for faster, more secure payment solutions tailored to an increasingly digital ecosystem. Despite challenges like reshoring and geopolitical risks, B2B cross-border payments are set to thrive, driven by globalisation, digital transformation, and B2B ecommerce. Fintech innovation will be crucial to sustain this growth and enable global business connectivity.

This editorial piece was originally published in The Paypers` Global Payments and Fintech Trends Report 2025.





About Euan Jones

Euan Jones is a Consultant in Edgar, Dunn & Company’s B2B Payments and M&A Advisory teams, with expertise in project delivery and deal analysis.

About Edgar, Dunn & Company

Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) is an independent global payments consultancy. The company is widely regarded as a trusted adviser, providing a full range of strategy consulting services, expertise, and market insights. EDC’s expertise includes M&A due diligence, legal, and regulatory support across the payment ecosystem, fintech, mobile payments, digitalisation of retail and corporate payments, and financial services.