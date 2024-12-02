How Smart Data is enhancing the payments experience







The best of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data are reshaping how businesses approach payments, decision-making, and customer engagement. At the centre of this shift is Smart Data: by combining real-time financial insights with flexible payment models, companies can increase engagement, improve processes, and unlock new revenue streams.

Moneyhub integrates Account Information Services (AIS) with Payment Initiation Services (PIS). Businesses can now tap into real-time financial insights and adaptive payment options, creating solutions that meet the changing needs of today’s consumers.





The role of Smart Data in flexible payments

Consumers increasingly value payment flexibility and control, many are already engaging with their finances through mobile apps — 65% of consumers primarily access their bank accounts this way. Open Banking can play a critical part in meeting these expectations, and companies that integrate Smart Data into their payment offerings will stay competitive.

Consumers aged 21-40 and those earning over GBP 60,000 are driving the demand for Open Banking payment options, with a preference for flexible, automated payments and tools that empower financial management. This is particularly relevant to businesses moving towards consumption-based models, where flexible payments and data insights are enabling more tailored experiences.





How Smart Data enables consumption-based payment models

With the rise of consumption-based payment models, Smart Data and Open Banking payments have become essential tools in offering adaptive, user-centric payment options. These models allow consumers to pay based on their actual usage or consumption, rather than fixed schedules. This flexibility, combined with AIS insights, enables businesses to personalise payment experiences and build consumer trust.

Consider an insurance provider offering dynamic, consumption-based premiums that adjust based on real-time data insights. By integrating AIS data, insurers can instantly verify consumer account information, assess financial health, and offer personalised, usage-based billing.

In the case of motor insurance, or as a consumption-based excise proposition, policies can be dynamically priced based on miles driven, driving behaviour, or time spent on particular roads. AIS data enables insurers to assess affordability and offer payment plans that reflect the customer’s actual usage.

This approach supports affordability and gives customers the flexibility to adapt their coverage, improving satisfaction and retention while expanding reach among consumers seeking adaptive coverage options.





Debt management and collections with Pay-by-Link

In the debt management and collections space, Pay-by-Link solutions are transforming how consumers make repayments, especially in the context of financial hardship. These innovative solutions provide a secure way for consumers to make payments conveniently with just a banking app.

Debt collection firms can send personalised payment links via email, SMS, or in-app notifications. These options allow consumers to make one-off payments, set up payment plans, or spread payments over a defined period without having to share bank account details.

Utility and telecom companies can serve customers facing payment challenges with Pay-by-Link by offering a flexible way to settle overdue balances in instalments. AIS data enables businesses to pre-approve payment plans based on verified account information, reducing default risk and providing a responsible approach to debt management.

By combining AIS with Pay-by-Link, businesses can create seamless, personalised payment experiences, verifying accounts and tailoring options to suit the customer’s financial profile including affordability and vulnerability checks. This is crucial in maintaining customer relationships while managing debt responsibly.





Account verification and personalised payments

As businesses adopt new payment models, AIS become essential for account verification and managing customer affordability. AIS allow companies to confirm bank account ownership and validate financial capacity, supporting responsible billing and collections practices.

Through instant account verification, companies can ensure that payments and refunds are directed to the correct account, reducing fraud risk and eliminating payment delays in sectors like debt management.

More consumers are demanding personalised payment plans. By analysing spending patterns, businesses can customise payment options to suit each customer’s financial situation. Real-time insights into financial behaviours allow companies to offer customised payment schedules or spread missed payments over defined periods, ensuring responsible management and satisfaction.





Smart Data and Payments for improved efficiency

The integration of Smart Data and flexible payment options will drive new business models that upgrade operational efficiency and provide consumers with the flexibility they seek. Open Banking payments and account insights allow businesses to streamline cash flow, reduce transaction costs, and build deeper consumer trust. These benefits enable companies to improve profitability and position themselves as leaders in consumer-centric payment solutions.

Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless, flexible, and adaptive payment solutions that cater to their unique financial situations. Smart Data and Open Banking payments make these experiences possible. With Moneyhub’s combination of Open Data capabilities, businesses can offer payment solutions that are both adaptive and responsive to customer needs, simplifying payment management and improving satisfaction.

Businesses that use Smart Data to create consumption-based models and provide real-time account analysis will not only upgrade customer satisfaction but also build stronger, trust-based relationships.





About Mark Munson

Mark Munson is Divisional MD for Moneyhub Payments. In a career spanning over 20 years in global consumer payment, he has developed a reputation as a consumer payment expert with an emphasis on innovation, proposition design, and operational management.

About Moneyhub Payments

Moneyhub Payments combines Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data technology to facilitate transactions that are faster, more secure and lower-cost. From ecommerce and retail to savings and investments, the applications of Open Banking Smart Payments are vast and come in the form of VRPs, Account-to-Account immediate payments, and payouts, providing a friction-free experience for the customer. Its APIs and fully customisable platform provide data aggregation, insights, notification nudges, and payment systems. As a result, clients have the consent-driven data and analytics they need to create super-personalised offers, products, and services. Hundreds of organisations, spanning finance to media and retail, rely on Moneyhub’s award-winning technology.