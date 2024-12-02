Data decency and consumer trust: The bedrock of Open Banking

Data has driven incredible improvements in people’s experiences with financial services over the last decade. Services that once could only be done at bank branches can be easily accessed online and people now have powerful financial information, products, and management tools at their fingertips via their mobile devices.

The global expansion of Open Banking – where consumers can agree to share their data with third-party developers and fintechs in exchange for new services – promises to catalyse another generation of innovation across the industry. Services such as the ability to see all savings across multiple banks in one spot or manage household expenses and budgets fundamentally change the boundaries of banking relationships.

But for participants to best take advantage of this technology requires responsible data practices. The key differentiator that sets the world of Open Banking apart from previous innovation environments is the requirement for transparency, openness and consumer consent in data sharing.

Trust is critical in our hyper-connected digital environment. Nowhere is this more important than in banking and payments. Ensuring these services clearly rely on explicit consumer consent – enabling end-users to have a choice in how their data is used – is vital if the latest group of financial innovators are to create true value for consumers and businesses alike.

Data needs to be treated like any other valuable asset. Just as people will put money only in banks they trust, they’ll provide consent only to companies that adhere to their permissions, treat their data with respect and use it only for intended purposes.

As a result, the financial ecosystems of the future must develop and stick to a strong set of principles to ensure the ethical use and sharing of consumer data. These principles should be the guiding force built into every part of all technology processes and solutions by companies looking to create the new hyperpersonalised and convenient services that Open Banking will enable.

At Mastercard, this code is a natural extension of our own cultural values – to treat everyone with decency. As such, we see the fundamental principles for data decency as follows:

Elevate data decency as a core corporate value; Respect that consumer data is personal; Ensure consumers are the beneficiaries of their data assets; Enable consumers to own and control their data; Provide consistent and well-tended cybersecurity data protection.