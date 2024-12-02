2020 Darwinian shakeout in European fintech

In the last decade, the number of fintech startups exploded around the world. Europe, fueled by its market opening regulations, experienced meteoric growth in the number of licensed payment institutions (‘PIs’) and e-money institutions. We expect the brutal market conditions of 2020 to drive a Darwinian shakeout among this community as revenue expectations disappoint and growth capital tightens.



Flagship Advisory Partners recently examined the entire population of registered PIs and e-money institutions in the UK, which is one of Europe’s largest and friendliest market for fintech startups. We segmented and categorised the nearly 3,700 companies and within this article we analyse areas of the market where we expect the greatest shakeout.

FIGURE 1: Status Distribution of Listed UK Payment and e-Money Institutions (% of total registrations)

Source: UK Financial Conduct Authority

As of April 2020, there were 2,901 listed Payment Institutions in the UK, 67% of which were no longer authorised to provide the services permitted under the PI license. This already suggests relatively high rates of failure given that the Payment Institution license only became available in 2009 (noting that PSD2 required all UK PIs to re-register to be considered authorised). Among the 964 PIs that are still authorised, 551 are classified as ‘Small Payments Institutions’ by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (small defined as less than EUR 3 million of monthly payments volume). Given that Small PIs are effectively micro-businesses, we did not conduct further analysis on this population, though we fully expect a high rate of extinction in this population.

There were also 766 listed e-money institutions in the UK, 20% of which were no longer authorised. 53% of these registered institutions are certified as Electronic Money Services Directive (EMD) Agents, which are not themselves licensed as e-money institutions. We excluded these EMD Agents and the 3% of e-money institutions that are designated as ‘small’ from our further analysis.

As of April, there were 413 ‘Authorized Payment Institutions’ and 181 ‘Authorized e-money Institutions’. Flagship examined and categorized each of these 594 UK authorised payment and e-money institutions. This distribution by business type is shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3 below.





Figure 2 : UK Payments & e-Money Institutions by Business Type (total number of registrations, 594 in total*)

* Excluding institutions no longer authorized and excluding ‘small’ institutions

Source: UK Financial Conduct Authority





Figure 3 : UK Payments & e-Money Institutions by Fragmentation & Shakeout Potential (bubble size = no of registrations)

Source: UK Financial Conduct Authority, Flagship Advisory Partners analysis





Money remittance, FX, and x-border payments

Population fragmentation: High

Shakeout potential: High

Almost half of the 594 authorized payment and e-money institutions focus on money remittance, cross-border payments, and foreign exchange services. Most of these providers are exceptionally small, often with less than EUR 1 million of revenue. The barriers to entry into these business segments are low, while gross margins are high, which has created a large population. We expect significant pressure on these small businesses in 2020 due to less cash usage and high rates of unemployment in the services sector, among others, which will drive a wave of exits. Traditional providers in this segment have already largely consolidated, including the recently proposed acquisition of MoneyGram by Western Union. Meanwhile, a small number of fintechs have achieved real scale and a path to meaningful profitability (eg TransferWise and WorldRemit). Finally, global digital payments champions are increasingly attacking this market (eg, Alipay’s acquisition of WorldFirst and PayPal’s acquisition of Xoom).