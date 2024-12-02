EBINTEC Banking Innovation Conference and Exhibition will be held on 14 April 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. EBINTEC is a global conference which is one of the most important and prestigious conferences in EMEA region, with its focus on Banking Innovation, Retail Banking, Digital Banking, Banking Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation, Core Banking, Payment Systems, Secure Banking and Banking IT Solutions.

With 260+ attendees, 40+ speakers, the last edition of EBINTEC Conference was organised very successfully. An intensive participation is expected at the EBINTEC 2026 Conference from Turkey and many other countries. EBINTEC 2026 Conference is an unmissable conference.

EBINTEC Conference serves as a platform where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English, and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the visitors.