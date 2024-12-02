3rd Fintech Week & Expo

Fintech Week & Expo Amsterdam 2026 unites a vibrant international community of fintech innovators, banking leaders, venture capitalists, regulators, policymakers, technologists, academics, and global media. More than just an event, it's a mission-driven platform to accelerate innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and reimagine the financial system for the digital age.

In an era where finance is being reshaped by technology, trust, and transparency, this event will spotlight next-gen innovations and critical trends across the fintech landscape, from decentralised finance (DeFi) and green fintech to regtech, digital assets, AI in finance, financial inclusion, and the intersection of privacy, ethics, and compliance.