News

Zalando sells Apple and Beats accessories

Thursday 3 February 2022 14:06 CET | News

Ecommerce company Zalando has announced it sells products from Apple and Beats in five European countries.

In addition to being a fashion retailer, Zalando wants to be a lifestyle platform. Apple and Beats are the first step towards this new image. Previously, the company broadened their product range with beauty products.

The gadgets will be sold in Austria, Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland. The offers will not include phones, tablets or computers. However, Apple Watch and AirPods are included in the launch. The move is part of the company’s trend towards more lifestyle goods. Zalando officials stated that they believe fashion and technology are intertwined. Wearables and tech accessories, such as headphones, smartwatches, or phone cases, have become fashion pieces, they added.


Keywords: ecommerce, retail, product upgrade, expansion, shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
