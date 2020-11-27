Zalando selects AWS as Its preferred cloud provider

According to the press release, Zalando, which offers lifestyle and fashion products to more than 35 million customers across 17 countries, will use AWS’s machine learning services to innovate faster and offer a more personalised online shopping experience. In addition to machine learning, Zalando is using AWS technologies in analytics, compute, database, networking, serverless, storage, and more to transform the company into a more data-driven organisation, optimising critical business functions such as supply chain management, pricing, marketing, and customer care.
Moreover, AWS’s machine learning services will enable Zalando to improve the customer experience by reducing the time it takes to design, launch, and scale new features for its ecommerce platform. Using Amazon SageMaker to build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly, and Amazon EMR to capture, store, and analyse large volumes of data, Zalando’s engineering teams can use customer purchase data to create personalised shopping features like individual product and size recommendations and to predict a customer’s future outfit preferences.
Furthermore, by working with AWS, Zalando can develop and implement new customer applications faster, such as creating digital avatars that allow customers to virtually try on clothes, and delivering a customer experience that enables shoppers to see which outfits fit them best without trying them on physically.
