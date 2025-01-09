Subscribe
Zalando expands partnership with Klarna in 5 new markets

Thursday 9 January 2025 14:35 CET | News

BNPL global provider and AI-powered payment network, Klarna, has recently strengthened its partnership with Europe’s online multi-brand fashion marketplace, Zalando

 

Klarna’s popular ‘Pay in 3’ instalment payment option was introduced to five new European markets – Austria, Denmark, Germany, Poland, and The Netherlands. The expansion follows Klarna’s successful launch in other European markets in 2024, including France, Italy, and Spain, showing the constant consumer appetite for flexible payment solutions. 

What’s new for customers

The multi-market partnership marks an important milestone for Sweden-based BNPL provider, as Zalando is one of Europe’s influential fashion and lifestyle online platforms. By introducing Klarna’s popular ‘Pay in 3’ solution, customers shopping on Zalando can choose to split their payments in three interest-free instalments and try on items before committing to purchasing them.

Although showing signs of slowing down, the industry of Buy Now, Pay Later continues to remain a profitable business, helping merchants reduce cart abandonment and even increase average cart value by providing additional payment methods. And, while some new players might see the market as overcrowded, global companies such as Klarna are penetrating new markets. Convenience, flexibility, and conscious spending have become top priorities for customers, and it only comes natural for the Sweden-based BNPL provider to accommodate new customer segments by providing tailored-fitted payment solutions to cater all needs.

 

More information about Klarna and Zalando

Klarna currently counts for over 85 million active consumers and more than 600,000 merchants worldwide, reinforcing the player’s mission to be present ‘everywhere, at every checkout’. Its powerful network empowers partners like the marketplace Zalando to connect with more shoppers by providing smart, flexible payment options. 

At the same time, Zalando is a Germany-based retailer with 51 million active customers across 25 markets. It is active in a series of business fields, including multi-brand online shopping, outlets in various German cities, and logistics and marketing offers for retailers. 

