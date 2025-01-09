Zalando expands partnership with Klarna in 5 new markets

The multi-market partnership marks an important milestone for Sweden-based BNPL provider, as Zalando is one of Europe’s influential fashion and lifestyle online platforms. By introducing Klarna’s popular ‘Pay in 3’ solution, customers shopping on Zalando can choose to split their payments in three interest-free instalments and try on items before committing to purchasing them.
Although showing signs of slowing down, the industry of Buy Now, Pay Later continues to remain a profitable business, helping merchants reduce cart abandonment and even increase average cart value by providing additional payment methods. And, while some new players might see the market as overcrowded, global companies such as Klarna are penetrating new markets. Convenience, flexibility, and conscious spending have become top priorities for customers, and it only comes natural for the Sweden-based BNPL provider to accommodate new customer segments by providing tailored-fitted payment solutions to cater all needs.
Klarna currently counts for over 85 million active consumers and more than 600,000 merchants worldwide, reinforcing the player’s mission to be present ‘everywhere, at every checkout’. Its powerful network empowers partners like the marketplace Zalando to connect with more shoppers by providing smart, flexible payment options.
