Yotpo and Shopify announce platform partnership

Friday 10 September 2021 09:56 CET | News

Yotpo, a US-based ecommerce company, has partnered with Shopify to help accelerate Yopo’s growth and development.

This alliance will position Yotpo as one of the early launch partners for new Shopify development features. In this role, Yotpo plans to develop first-to-market technologies that help merchants stand out in a competitive landscape. 

Aligning product development roadmaps, the two companies will work to develop shopping experiences that are connected between touchpoints. Yotpo supports merchants to better connect with their customers and grow their businesses through innovative marketing tools and solutions.


Keywords: partnership, Shopify, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
