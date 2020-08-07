Yoox Net-a-Porter to leverage Montblanc's online shopping experience

According to FashionUnited, Montblanc selected Yoox Net-a-Porter for its flexible and customised technology platform, and its expertise in the luxury segment. Therefore, Montblanc’s ecommerce will be powered by Yoox Net-a-Porter’s technology and logistics platform, which will facilitate the shopping experience, while connecting the new online store with the brand’s physical boutiques. The company serves more than 100 countries in Europe, Americas, Middle East, and Asia.
Moreover, the store has built additional product personalisation functionalities including engraving and embossing into its operations network, as well as a simplified checkout that was redesigned with a mobile-first approach, as Yoox Net-a-Porter reported that more than 50% of its sales come from mobile each year.
