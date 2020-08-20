Yandex launches new super app Yandex Go

Yandex has launched a new super app that unifies restaurant and grocery delivery, taxi, courier, and other services, aiming to combine all key aspects of on-demand transportation and delivery.
Yandex is a tech company working in 17 countries across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and it has created the super app with the aim of providing a streamlined user experience. Go will replace the Yandex.Taxi app and add on Yandex’s car-sharing service Yandex.Drive.
The new app will also integrate schedules and routes of above-ground transport that were previously available in the Yandex.Transport app. The first steps toward the new super app were made in March 2020, when the Yandex.Taxi app incorporated Yandex.Eats fand Yandex.Lavka.
Yandex’s technology and ecosystem of different platforms has allowed the company to wrap multiple services into one. Go is available in Russia and, with limited functionality, in some European and Central Asian countries. It can be found in Google Play and in the Appstore.
