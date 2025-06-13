Xsolla and Defold introduce SDK for browser game payments

The software development kit aims to simplify the implementation of in-game purchasing, particularly for participants of the CrazyGames x Defold Game Jam, which takes place from 13 to 15 June 2025.
The SDK is designed to address the technical challenges developers face when embedding monetisation tools in web-based titles. By eliminating the need for complex manual API configurations, the integration allows teams using Defold’s Lua-based engine to incorporate payments functionality more efficiently within their browser games.
The timing of the launch has been aligned with the upcoming Game Jam hosted by CrazyGames and Defold, giving participants access to monetisation tools during development. Officials from Xsolla noted that the collaboration offers an easier route for developers to generate revenue outside traditional app stores and reach a broader web audience.
Representatives from Defold stated that reducing the workload for developers has been a key focus, and that partnering with Xsolla supports this goal by providing more accessible monetisation options, particularly in the expanding web gaming market.
The SDK represents a joint effort between Xsolla, Defold, and CrazyGames to support browser-first development. With direct integration into CrazyGames, developers now have a streamlined route from gameplay to transaction without depending on external distribution platforms.
This latest release follows Xsolla’s ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting alternative game distribution channels and ecosystem partnerships. The company has previously rolled out more than 500 browser-based game shops and continues to expand its tools for revenue generation.
One of Xsolla’s most important developments in 2025 involved the expansion of its local payment options to the MENA region to reach more players and boost revenue in top-growing markets. The payment methods in question included Fawry Cash, Aman, Masary, Momken, Vodafone Wallet, and Orange Cash Wallet, as well as Mobile & Banking Wallets in Egypt, Sadad in Saudi Arabia, eFAWATEERcom in Jordan, and STC Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) in Bahrain.
The expansion reflected Xsolla’s commitment to providing game developers and publishers with the needed tools to navigate and develop in the rapidly growing and challenging market across multiple geographic regions worldwide.
