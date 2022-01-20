Worldine partners with Kilo Health for expansion plans

With an estimated global market worth at USD 1.5 trillion, the health sector experienced a surge in the pandemic years in both customer and purchasing departments, which represents a good opportunity for both companies to boost their sales and global reach.
Kilo Health creates personalised digital wellness and health solutions for customers looking to treat, prevent, or manage a series of health conditions and counts for over 4 million customers worldwide. By partnering with Worldwide, Kilo Health will receive digital payments expertise and a high-quality payments infrastructure that can boost recurring and subscription payments.
With more than 15 products on the market, Kilo Health already started processing the partnership with Worldline and is looking to expand its European reach and customer base by implementing the latter’s payments infrastructure.
