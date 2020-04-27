Sections
News

Woolworths to partner with Uber on last mile delivery

Monday 27 April 2020 15:01 CET | News

Australia-based chain of supermarkets and grocery stores Woolworths has announced a partnership with Uber for last mile delivery.

According to Inside Retail Australia, Uber grocery delivery at Woolworths will be rolled out to cities across Australia over the coming weeks, following the launch at three Townsville stores on 27 April 2020.

Following this partnership, orders will be placed via Woolworths’ website or app, and the supermarket’s personal shoppers will handpick the items requested, before passing onto the Uber driver to fulfil the delivery.

As Australian supermarkets reinstate their online grocery services after unprecedented demand forced a five-week suspension, Woolworths is doubling down last mile delivery, aiming to invest more in online commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keywords: Woolworths, Uber, last mile delivery, COVID-19, partnership, Australia, online commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
