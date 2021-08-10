|
News

WooCommerce activates its payments offering in Europe

Tuesday 10 August 2021 13:31 CET | News

US-based WordPress ecommerce plugin WooCommerce has expanded its payment services across four new countries in Europe: Spain, Italy, France, and Germany.

Businesses in Spain, Italy, France and Germany will now have access to WooCommerce's solution, which allows users to manage payments directly from their store's dashboard. The company has also added multi-currency support, which lets customers shop in any of the 135 currencies WooCommerce supports. Previously, merchants were required to use a plugin to add further currencies.

WooCommerce will also now support Giropay and Sofort, local payment methods which are primarily used in the European Union. As a result, merchants will be able to accept payments using bank debits/direct debits that are popular in specific countries, on top of existing systems. 

Earlier in August, WooCommerce Payments also expanded into additional English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

More: Link


Keywords: expansion, WooCommerce, ecommerce platform, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
