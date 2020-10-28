Women seek flexible payment options this holiday season, survey shows

A daVinci Payments study reveals women intend to shop online and mobile more this holiday season with the belief normalcy will not return until 2022 or later.
The study conducted in October 2, 2020 revealed that while 62% of women surveyed report their income being the same or better than what it was in 2019, 52% intend to spend less this holiday season, 31% indicated they will spend the same as last year, and only 17% said they will spend more.
The following survey results reflect how the pandemic pushed shoppers of all age groups to adopt technology, due to COVID-19 health concerns, signaling the growth of online and mobile shopping:
Women shoppers holiday purchasing decisions will be influenced by rebates and prepaid cards, according to the following survey results:
