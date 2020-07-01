Sections
Wix launches extended ecommerce solution

Wednesday 1 July 2020 13:05 CET | News

Global website creation platform Wix has announced the launch of an extended ecommerce solution.

According to the press release, the Wix ecommerce solution allows retailers, brands, and merchants to build and scale their ecommerce business, from optimised shopping and payment experiences for customers, to business and finance management tools, including features such as:

  • online store with customisable branded storefront, cart and checkout;

  • multi-language site and in-cart multi-currency convertor;

  • secure payment solutions for a variety of businesses;

  • integrated payment management and competitive payment processing rates with Wix payments;

  • USPS shipping integration with up to 70% discount on shipping rates;

  • customisable business automations, like abandoned cart recovery;

  • a variety of professional ecommerce partner apps in the Wix app market – such as Modalyst, Shippo, KudoBuzz, AdScale, and many more.

Besides, the company launched the Wix eCommerce School. Through this portal, users can access live and on-demand sessions to learn from successful Wix merchants, ecommerce agencies, and insider experts.


More: Link


Keywords: Wix, ecommerce, retailers, merchants, checkout, payment processing rates, USPS shipping, abandoned cart recovery, Modalyst, Shippo, KudoBuzz, AdScale, Wix eCommerce School
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
