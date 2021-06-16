|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wix acquires marketplace and dropshipping platform Modalyst

Wednesday 16 June 2021 14:48 CET | News

Wix has announced the acquisition of Modalyst, a US-based marketplace and dropshipping platform.

The acquisition will continue extending Wix’s ecommerce platform, connecting Wix merchants to a supplier marketplace where they can create relationships and source products synced directly to their store to sell and fulfil online.

With the acquisition of Modalyst, Wix business owners can connect their online store to a marketplace of suppliers, manufacturers, and wholesalers where they have access to products spanning name brands, trending items, and independent labels, with the option to white-label products with their own branding.

Merchants can then import the products directly to their online store, including details and image options from the supplier, which continually update with the suppliers' pricing and inventory. When a purchase is placed, orders are packaged and fulfilled by the supplier and can be branded for a full white-label solution. The merchant receives tracking numbers and is updated on the fulfilment status of each order via their Wix dashboard.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: marketplace, merchants, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like