Wise introduces a multi-currency account and card in Malaysia

Friday 10 December 2021 15:29 CET | News

Money transfer platform Wise has introduced a new card and multi-currency account that allows clients to hold and spend over 50 foreign currencies at real exchange rates. 

The company provides various solutions to its customers, including the option of owning multiple virtual cards for smooth online transactions without any hidden fees and taxes. 

Wise’s cards can be used in 200 countries and represent an alternative payment method to cash, by allowing clients to send funds, receive payments in 10 different currencies like locals, and perform other online transactions. 

The new feature comes to help clients receive higher flexibility when handling various currencies and keep their digital wallets topped up in their preferred currency, regardless of their country residency. The company also allows secure payments with 3-D secure authentication and claims to have among the smallest fees in the industry. 


More: Link


Keywords: online payments, 3-D Secure, digital wallet, product upgrade, ecommerce, money transfer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Malaysia
