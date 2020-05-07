Sections
News

Wirecard, Everesto to cooperate for delivery services

Tuesday 5 May 2020 15:00 CET | News

Wirecard has announced it is cooperating with Everesto to support food service merchants in expanding their core business to include delivery services.

Everesto’s platform already handles transactions for restaurants of all sizes to accept orders and receive payment even before delivery has taken place. Customers can also pick up their orders at the restaurant, which supports out-of-home sales and is another source of revenue for restaurants in times of COVID-19. Wirecard is taking over the payment processing for transactions, thus further advancing digitalisation in the retail and restaurant industries. 

With Everesto, customers can order, pay, and have their orders delivered to their homes. The Everesto platform is a completely digital solution: from the customer, to the restaurant operations, to the driver’s app, as well as the central point for the coordination of all orders. With its technology, Wirecard ensures that consumers can use their preferred digital payment method when ordering via Everesto. 

Retailers benefit from the paperless onboarding process via the Wirecard Checkout Portal, with new merchant registration taking less than ten minutes. The joint offer is aimed at the entire food service industry, caterers, restaurants, and food retailers, in Europe as well as worldwide. The solution is already available and can be used immediately.


Keywords: Wirecard, Everesto, digitalisation, retail, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
