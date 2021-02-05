|
Wine marketplace Vivino raises USD 155 mln

Friday 5 February 2021 14:12 CET | News

Vivino, an online wine marketplace, has closed a USD 155 million Series D funding round led by Swedish based investment firm Kinnevik with Sprints Capital accompanying as a new investor.

According to the press release, additional participants include GP Bullhound and existing early-stage investor Creandum. This latest round brings Vivino's total funds raised to date to  USD 221 million and includes a mix of primary and secondary investment.

Vivino currently boasts a community of 50 million wine enthusiasts, who turn to the platform for its personalised recommendations, unbiased rating system, and expansive selection of wines from more than 700 marketplace partners worldwide. 

Overall, the new capital will enable Vivino to improve its core technology and artificial intelligence platform to create better and more personalised recommendations for Vivino users. The company will also deepen its focus on select markets with the greatest potential for growth, including the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, and Portugal.


