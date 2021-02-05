Wine marketplace Vivino raises USD 155 mln

According to the press release, additional participants include GP Bullhound and existing early-stage investor Creandum. This latest round brings Vivino's total funds raised to date to USD 221 million and includes a mix of primary and secondary investment.
Vivino currently boasts a community of 50 million wine enthusiasts, who turn to the platform for its personalised recommendations, unbiased rating system, and expansive selection of wines from more than 700 marketplace partners worldwide.
Overall, the new capital will enable Vivino to improve its core technology and artificial intelligence platform to create better and more personalised recommendations for Vivino users. The company will also deepen its focus on select markets with the greatest potential for growth, including the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, and Portugal.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions