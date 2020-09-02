Wholee Prime app launches to support retail in the UK

According to the press release, Singapore-based Wholee Prime is a new global members-only shopping app that offers users a zero markup pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products – as set by the manufacturer and not for subsequent distribution and marketing costs that consumers usually have to stomach.
The app is available on both Android and iOS and works by connecting members with over 100,000 manufacturers from across the globe. Besides, it offers them access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a wide range of categories, including clothing, home and living, beauty and grooming, gadget and fashion accessories, automotive accessories, and office stationery.
Moreover, members of Wholee Prime also benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. A range of low-cost flexible membership plans are available starting at GBP 0.50 for the first month.
