News

Whistl scheme to facilitate micro-online shops' parcel delivery process

Friday 24 April 2020 14:39 CET | News

UK-based postal delivery company Whistl is aiming to help low volume businesses who cannot access competitive parcel pricing due to their size.

The service which is initially launching in three locations – the West Midlands (Minworth), South Yorkshire (Dinnington), and Nottingham – will see Whistl collect parcels from local online retailers, consolidate the packages at new and existing micro hubs, then pass over to their partners for delivery to the consumer.

Small volume online retailers will have access to carrier management systems (CMS) that will enable them to offer consumers a wider range of delivery options, including 24- and 48-hour services. The CMS, which is integrated into the existing order management system, will automatically choose the best carrier for the job, depending on size, weight, and service required. Other benefits include single label production, which connects the whole delivery process together and enables better journey transparency through facilitated track and traceability of the parcel.

Overall, with the micro-hubs located in big conurbations, Whistl is able to reduce the environmental impact of collections through reduced mileage to the handover of parcels to delivery partners, decisionmarketing.co.uk concluded.


Keywords: Whistl, ecommerce, UK, CMS, order management, label production, parcel traceability
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
