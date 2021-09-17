|
News

WhatsApp pilots Business Directory in ecommerce drive

Friday 17 September 2021 14:17 CET | News

WhatsApp has launched WhatsApp Business Directory as part of efforts to foster the development of ecommerce services at Facebook.

The new feature makes it possible to search for businesses within its app for the first time. WhatsApp, unlike Facebook and Instagram, does not run ads in its app. Facebook has previously indicated it will focus on building ecommerce features to expand beyond its ad business.

In June 2021, the social networking platform, Facebook, introduced new updates that are designed to expand the usability of Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp as business channels.


