News

WhatsApp Business to launch in-app shopping button in India

Friday 23 October 2020 15:19 CET | News

WhatsApp has launched a shopping button that allows customers worldwide to browse merchants’ catalogues, and the feature will soon be available for Indian users as well.

The platform has announced its plans of revamping WhatsApp Business, which currently allows users to make business accounts, chat directly with customers, receive orders, or take complaints. 

WhatsApp has announced its intentions to allow Indian users to add items to a shopping cart and check them out via the app.

According to inc42.com, the company plans to provide businesses with QR codes. The QR codes could be displayed on a storefront, product receipt, or packaging material. Instead of having to save a business’s number and then start a chat, users will be able to scan the QR code to initiate a WhatsApp chat with the business. In 2019, the company introduced the catalogue feature for WhatsApp Business, allowing merchants to showcase the goods or services they offer.


Keywords: WhatsApp, merchants, payments, QR, in-app shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
