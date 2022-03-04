|
WeCommerce acquires KnoCommerce

Friday 4 March 2022 14:28 CET | News

Canada-based integrated ecommerce platform WeCommerce has announced plans to acquire KnoCommerce for USD 2.1 million in cash.

KnoCommerce, marking WeCommerce’s third announced acquisition since it went public on the TSXV in December 2020, will operate independently and continue to be led by its current CEO Jeremiah Prummer. This is WeCommerce’s ninth acquisition overall, betakit.com explains.

Launched in 2021 and incubated in Shopify agency Lunar Solar Group, US-founded KnoCommerce uses zero-party data collection and segmentation to help brands understand their customers. It helps merchants build actionable customer data through embeddable surveys and response-driven actions. A spokesperson for WeCommerce said KnoCommerce’s acquisition aligns with its strategy of acquiring, investing in and building the leading ecommerce technology companies.

Created in 2019, WeCommerce is an acquirer of Shopify partner ecosystem companies. It focuses mainly on SaaS, digital goods, and businesses that build apps and themes. WeCommerce’s owned companies and brands include Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped.




