News

Wasabi to roll out payment-linked loyalty programme

Monday 27 July 2020 14:07 CET | News

Sushi restaurant chain Wasabi has announced plans of upgrading its loyalty programme with a payment-linked scheme.

According to Essential Retail, thanks to a partnership with Bink, the food chain will be able to add stamps to customers’ accounts whenever they make a qualifying purchase with a linked card or payment product. 

Moreover, the initiative is supported by Bink’s Microsoft Azure cloud technology, which enables customers’ payment cards to be securely linked to loyalty programmes, while Acteol’s customer relationship management system identifies each Wasabi guest and therefore, rewards him.

Overall, the company hopes that the payment-linked loyalty scheme will help retailers and hospitality businesses get back on their feet after the COVID-19 lockdown, as it decreases the number of physical touchpoints required by the customer at the point-of-sale (POS). The offering will first launch on Bink’s own mobile app in the third quarter of 2020. 

More: Link


