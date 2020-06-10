Walmart's Sam's Club rolls out curbside pickup nationwide

According to TechCrunch, to use the service, Sam’s Club members can order online or via the Sam’s Club mobile app by looking for products marked as ‘Pick up in Club’. Afterwards, they can select a pickup time at the checkout, while having the option of same-day pickup. Similar to how curbside works at parent company Walmart, Sam’s Club shoppers will park in one of the designated spots when they arrive at the store, and a Sam’s Club employee will load the items into the customer’s car.
Moreover, online pickup orders can be scheduled from 7 AM to 9 PM, Monday through Saturday, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sundays. Although the service is free for Plus members, it will also be offered to non-Plus members for a limited time. However, they will have more limited time slots available: 10 AM to 8 PM, Monday to Saturday, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sundays.
Overall, the company hopes to get these free members to upgrade in the future, while keeping up with the online grocery competition.
